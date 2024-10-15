Featured
NSW

'Extremely well-presented': high-end Woonona home fetches $4m-plus

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 15 October 2024, 1:00 am

The five-bedroom home is reportedly less than 100 metre to the water's edge and a short walk to Woonona rock pool. Picture: Supplied

A high-end Woonona home has fetched more than $4 million; the latest significant sale in the popular street.

The home at 30 Kurraba Road, Woonona changed hands for $4.35 million this week.

The five-bedroom home is reportedly less than 100 metre to the water's edge and a short walk to Woonona rock pool.

Read more: Sydney first home buyers score 1960s Woonona property at auction

The home at 30 Kurraba Road, Woonona changed hands for $4.35 million this week. Picture: Supplied

The home sold after less than a month on the market.

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home was sold to an Illawarra buyer, who had been renting in the area for a couple of years while they looked for the right property.

Mrs Denison-Pender said the high-end property was "extremely well-presented, in terms of very little maintenance".

"It's 10 years old, in great condition, and has that really nice open plan feature upstairs," she said. "It's a very high-end, luxury type of home."

Read more: 'Immaculate' beachfront Warilla home could set new suburb record

The current home was built by the sellers. Picture: Supplied

The current home was built by the sellers.

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in February 2014 for $940,135.

"It's a high-quality, high-end home," Mrs Denison-Pender said.

"It's not commanding the $5 million-plus because it's not direct beachfront, but $4.35 million is a very good result."

The home features multiple living areas; a luxury bathtub, ensuite and walk-through robe with central storage and 'his and her's' cabinetry; and an integrated alfresco dining area featuring stacker doors that open the top level of the home and take advantage of its ocean, park and escarpment views.

Other features include a concrete staircase, high ceilings and quality fixtures and fittings, as well as a fully self-contained rear cabana.

30 Kurraba Road, Woonona sold after a brief period on the market. Picture: Supplied

Earlier this year, a beachfront property at Woonona fetched more than $4 million in an off-market sale.

The home, which has the option of two separate residences, transacted for the first time in more than 30 years.

The property at 16 Kurraba Road sold for $4.2 million.

The home features a three-bedroom ground floor apartment with private yard; and a two to three-bedroom upper-level apartment with mezzanine floor.

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said at the time that the home sold to a local buyer in an off-market sale.

The home had previously been listed for sale in 2022, but failed to find a buyer at the time.

CoreLogic records show other notable sales in the street include the home at 36 Kurraba Road selling for $3.655 million in February.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Woonona is $1.42 million.

In January, a high-end beachfront residence at Woonona found a buyer after less than two months on the market.

The home at 6 Beach Drive sold for $5.4 million.

The home features an in-ground pool; multiple living zones; and a separate fully self-contained lofted one-bedroom apartment adjoining the pool area. The apartment attracts $600 a night via Airbnb.

Also, the suburb made headlines in 2023 when 60 Beach Drive sold for $6.2 million.

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

