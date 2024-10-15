'Extremely well-presented': high-end Woonona home fetches $4m-plus

The five-bedroom home is reportedly less than 100 metre to the water's edge and a short walk to Woonona rock pool. Picture: Supplied

A high-end Woonona home has fetched more than $4 million; the latest significant sale in the popular street.

The home at 30 Kurraba Road, Woonona changed hands for $4.35 million this week.

The five-bedroom home is reportedly less than 100 metre to the water's edge and a short walk to Woonona rock pool.



The home at 30 Kurraba Road, Woonona changed hands for $4.35 million this week.

The home sold after less than a month on the market.

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home was sold to an Illawarra buyer, who had been renting in the area for a couple of years while they looked for the right property.

Mrs Denison-Pender said the high-end property was "extremely well-presented, in terms of very little maintenance".

"It's 10 years old, in great condition, and has that really nice open plan feature upstairs," she said. "It's a very high-end, luxury type of home."

The current home was built by the sellers.

The current home was built by the sellers.



CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in February 2014 for $940,135.

"It's a high-quality, high-end home," Mrs Denison-Pender said.

"It's not commanding the $5 million-plus because it's not direct beachfront, but $4.35 million is a very good result."

The home features multiple living areas; a luxury bathtub, ensuite and walk-through robe with central storage and 'his and her's' cabinetry; and an integrated alfresco dining area featuring stacker doors that open the top level of the home and take advantage of its ocean, park and escarpment views.



Other features include a concrete staircase, high ceilings and quality fixtures and fittings, as well as a fully self-contained rear cabana.



30 Kurraba Road, Woonona sold after a brief period on the market.

Earlier this year, a beachfront property at Woonona fetched more than $4 million in an off-market sale.

The home, which has the option of two separate residences, transacted for the first time in more than 30 years.

The property at 16 Kurraba Road sold for $4.2 million.

The home features a three-bedroom ground floor apartment with private yard; and a two to three-bedroom upper-level apartment with mezzanine floor.

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said at the time that the home sold to a local buyer in an off-market sale.

The home had previously been listed for sale in 2022, but failed to find a buyer at the time.

CoreLogic records show other notable sales in the street include the home at 36 Kurraba Road selling for $3.655 million in February.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Woonona is $1.42 million.

In January, a high-end beachfront residence at Woonona found a buyer after less than two months on the market.

The home at 6 Beach Drive sold for $5.4 million.



The home features an in-ground pool; multiple living zones; and a separate fully self-contained lofted one-bedroom apartment adjoining the pool area. The apartment attracts $600 a night via Airbnb.

Also, the suburb made headlines in 2023 when 60 Beach Drive sold for $6.2 million.