Failed Neufort development site at Wickham sold for $12.5 million

A CONTROVERSIAL development site in Wickham has found a new owner 18 months after the company behind the 190-apartment building went into receivership.

The site at 73-79 Railway Lane sold to a developer from Sydney for $12.5 million on March 5 after an expressions of interest campaign.

Presence Real Estate agent Ryan Houston, whose company was marketing and selling the apartments prior to the Neufort project going bust, oversaw the sale of the site.

Mr Houston said the buyer was a prominent developer from Sydney who wished to remain anonymous.

The sale included DA approval for studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and two retail spaces.



However, the buyer plans a complete redesign of the development.

"He is actually going to scrap the plans and the reason being he felt like the design of the building was very inefficient and extremely costly in today's construction climate," Mr Houston said.



"I believe it will end up with circa 150 apartments.

"It will require a new DA so it will be a few years before the development gets off the ground."

The campaign received four expressions of interest until the closing date on November 30.



"We had a few local developers who knew the site very well but the interest we had came from Sydney, Canberra and we had a big developer from Victoria very interested in it," he said.

In October 2022, the company behind the Neufort high-rise development on Railway Lane in Wickham left more than 100 apartment buyers in limbo after the company behind the project, 22 Park Avenue Pty Ltd, defaulted on its loan.



At the time, 126 out of 190 apartments had been sold off-the-plan.

Work had not started on the site which overlooks Wickham Park.

Mr Houston said those who bought off-the-plan were fully refunded and any stamp duty was repaid in full.

"What the buyers really lost in this instance is opportunity in the market," he said.

"Some of these buyers bought in 2018 and 2019, for example, a two-bedroom apartment for $550,000 and in today's market that is worth $750,000.

"They don't see that uplift because nothing was ever built."



In 2022, the Newcastle Herald reported the sale was the latest chapter in a dispute between the men behind the Neufort development, Eddie Tran and Peter Blake.

The Herald understood Mr Tran wanted to buy Mr Blake out of the 190-apartment project but the two could not agree.

The two Sydney men are the sole directors of 22 Park Avenue Pty Ltd.

In 2022, City of Newcastle entered into a planning agreement with the developer to increase the building's height 19 metres beyond the land's 24-metre height limit in return for almost a million dollars for nearby public domain works.



