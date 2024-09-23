Featured
NSW

Federation-style house with modern interiors hits near Georgetown record

By Jessica Belzycki, Journalist

First published 23 September 2024, 1:48 am

publication logo

A renovated 100-year old house at 16 Bowker Street, Georgetown has sold at auction.

Listed by Lane and Campos, the three-bedroom property went for $1.443 million at an online-only auction on Saturday September 21.

It was the second highest residential sale in the suburb after a five-bedroom house at 4 Sparke Street sold for $1.6 million in 2022.

The backyard of 16 Bowker Street, Georgetown. Picture supplied

"For that category property, it is certainly a suburb record for a three-bedroom," selling agent Dave Lane said.

Mr Lane said the online-only auction made the sale of the property more accessible and probably contributed to the amount of interest.

"Having an online auction really helped get the right price," he said.

There were nine registered bidders with six different people making 48 bids.

The 1920s-style front of the house. Picture supplied

Bidding opened at $1 million and went up in $50,000 increments to start with the last 20 or so bids going up by $1000 Mr Lane said.

He said throughout the four week campaign roughly 80 groups viewed the property.

"There was plenty of interest. I think it was probably the quality of the finishes in the house, quality of renovation and Georgetown's a great suburb," he said.

The open plan living room. Picture supplied

Mr Lane said it was likely that the buyer was someone looking to relocate to Newcastle with a buyers agent from Melbourne purchasing the property.

The sellers purchased the property for $682,000 in 2014 with most structural renovations already completed.

Mr Lane said the federation-style facade was kept intact with extensions out the back and renovations to the dining, lounge and kitchen area made more than 10 years ago.

The current sellers renovated the bathroom and made internal fixes such as updating the interior painting.

One of the renovated bathrooms. Picture supplied

The house has an open plan living area overlooking the deck and garden with large windows, skylights and stone-top kitchen benches.

According to CoreLogic, the median house value for Georgetown was $906,000 with an 8.5 per cent change in the median value over the last five years.

Jessica Belzycki is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

