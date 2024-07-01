'Fell in love with the home': Near-new Blackbutt property a hit at auction

1A Westwood Drive, Blackbutt sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A buyer has snapped up a home in the Shellharbour LGA under the hammer after previously missing out at a series of auctions.



The near-new property certainly proved to be a hit with prospective buyers.



Meanwhile, homes in Berkeley and Warilla also sold at auction during the past week.

The Blackbutt home sold for $948,000. Picture: Supplied

The home at 1A Westwood Drive, Blackbutt sold under the hammer for $948,000.



The three-bedroom home features a raked feature ceiling in the kitchen/dining, two additional lounges, and district views.

Selling agent, Matthew Kasbarian from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said there were five registered bidders for the auction, four of which were actively bidding.

Mr Kasbarian said many prospective buyers "just fell in love with the home".

"It has great attention to detail; it's a very well-presented home on a low maintenance block," he said.

"The home is only two years old, which also made it appealing because there's no work needed to be done."

Bidding started at $850,000, and there were 15 bids placed in total.

"The bidding started strongly, and then we went down to $1000 bids by the end," Mr Kasbarian said.

Mr Kasbarian said the home sold to a local family, who planned to move in.

"The successful bidders had missed out on three other auctions," he said.

18 London Street, Berkeley sold for $705,000. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, for the week ending June 30, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 37 per cent across 27 auctions.

A Sydney-based investor has beaten out an Illawarra bidder to bag a property with renovation potential.

The home at 18 London Street, Berkeley sold at auction for $705,000.

The three-bedroom home sits on 623 square metres, and was marketed as having plenty of potential for renovation.

Selling agent, Colin Yeaman from Colin Yeaman Property said there were half-a-dozen bids placed, kicking off at $670,000.

There were two registered bidders, with the home ultimately sold to a Sydney-based investor. The under-bidder was from Wollongong.

Mr Yeaman said the home sold for $25,000 over the reserve price.

"They like the location, and the possibility of putting a second dwelling down the back," Mr Yeaman said of the buyers.



1/2 Bucknell Street, Warilla sold for $646,000. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, an investor has also seen plenty of value in a unit located near the beach.

The two-bedroom unit at 1/2 Bucknell Street, Warilla sold for $646,000 at auction.

The ground floor unit is in a complex of four, and situated on a corner block.

Selling agent, Ashley-John Hatch from Ray White Shellharbour City said there were three registered bidders, two of them active, with the property ultimately selling to an investor from out of the area. There were only a few bids placed.

"They liked the location," Mr Hatch told the Mercury.

"You're looking at $1.3 million for a knockdown (there) these days... And it's rare to get anything in that street for under $1 million.

"I believe the new owners plan to put a tenant in, or Airbnb it, which is what a lot of owners do around there with the units."