'Fell in love with the home': Sale price record set in new Illawarra suburb

The home, located at 14 Stewards Drive, Stream Hill sold for $1.68 million. Picture: Supplied

A hotly contested auction has resulted in a sale price record being set for a newly established suburb in the West Dapto area.

The home, located at 14 Stewards Drive, Stream Hill sold for $1.68 million.



The five-bedroom home sits on 687 square metres, and according to the owner was designed for family living and entertaining, including the in-ground pool and spa, plus a triple garage.



The five-bedroom home sits on 687 square metres. Picture: Supplied

The property was scheduled to be auctioned on September 29, but selling agent, Daniel Ellem from Ellem and Co Real Estate said the date was brought forward due to strong buyer interest.

Mr Ellem said there were two registered bidders, who placed 34 bids between them.



"We probably could have tried to negotiate the deal over the phone, but they both preferred to do it in the open and be transparent," Mr Ellem said.



Bidding started at $1.5 million, quickly jumped to $1.55 million, and soon $1.6 million. From there, it increased in $10,000 lots.

The buyer and under-bidder were both from the Illawarra.

The home features entertaining options and features like the theatre room. Picture: Supplied

"People fell in love with the home - it was the size, aspect, the privacy," Mr Ellem said.

According to CoreLogic, the previous residential price record in the suburb was $1.6 million, set last year.

Stream Hill is Wollongong's newest suburb. It's located next to Kembla Grange, and is part of the West Dapto area.

The new suburb was formally gazetted and in use from May 2023.

The home at 14 Stewards Drive was built by the sellers, and completed in 2020.

Owner Lou Chandler recently told View his favourite features of the home included the block size and position, views of the escarpment, the pool, and living in a friendly neighborhood.



"There's a guest room downstairs for anyone who wants to stay, and it has its own en suite," he said.

"It's also great for entertaining with the pool, and the views of the escarpment from the entertaining area."