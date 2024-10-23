'Fiercely contested': another suburb price record set in the Illawarra

The home at 90 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downs has set a new price record for the suburb. Picture: Supplied

It's the second suburb sale price record that's been set throughout the region in recent days.



The sale of a Kiama Downs home has smashed the previous benchmark for the suburb, following a new record being set at Mount Kembla.

Located on the edge of Jones Beach, the home at 90 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downshad a price guide of $5.3 million to $5.5 million.



The property had a price guide of $5.3 million to $5.5 million. Picture: Supplied

The home went under the hammer earlier this week.

Selling agent, Michele Lay from Ray White Kiama said she couldn't disclose the final sale price, but confirmed the result was a record sale price for the suburb.



However, industry sources have indicated the sale price was $5.9 million.

CoreLogic records show the previous house sale price record for the suburb was $4.3 million, set in 2022.



There were four registered bidders and 12 bids placed at the North Kiama Drive auction, after bidding kicked off at $5 million.

"It was fiercely contested - the bidding started really easily, and they were just competing and competing, with large bids," Mrs Lay said.

"During the bidding, $50,000 [bids] were the least amount, and most of them were $100,000."

Mrs Lay said the buyer was from Sydney, but she wasn't sure of their plans for the property yet.



The home was designed by architect Tony Freeman, and built by Richard Oddie. Picture: Supplied

The home has 180-degree views across the entire stretch of Jones Beach. The home was designed by architect Tony Freeman, and built by Richard Oddie.



The home's accommodation features four bedrooms, including two traditionally appointed rooms and two with bespoke integrated beds with bedside cabinetry.

The family and games room features two additional beds integrated into the custom cabinetry.

The Sydney-based seller recently said they bought the property two decades ago, and set about undertaking a knockdown-rebuild.

"We wanted to create something with space, comfort," he said. "We originally intended to just do some modifications, but we realised in this instance it was simpler and cheaper to create a new home.

"It was essentially a holiday home, and we knew what we wanted because we'd had a home down the bottom of the hill."



The end result was featured in the 2011 book, 21st Century Architecture: Beach Houses.

Other features include stacking doors along the eastern facade; clerestory windows; an enclosed courtyard with a filtered pond; and a gourmet kitchen.

A disability-friendly lift offers easy access to both levels.

29 William James Drive, Mount Kembla sold for more than $4 million. Picture: Supplied

Other suburb records

A Mount Kembla home has established a new price record for the suburb, changing hands for more than $4 million.

The home, located at 29 William James Drive, Mount Kembla sold a matter of minutes before it was due to go under the hammer.

The five-bedroom home sold for $4.15 million.

There has been a series of other residential suburb price records set throughout the Illawarra so far this year.



These include a waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" smashing the sale price record for a popular location in Wollongong's northern suburbs.

The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale sold for $5.5 million.

Meanwhile, the beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.