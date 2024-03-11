Figtree home sets new street record at auction selling for $1.52 million

31 Hennessy Lane, Figtree set a new street record. Picture supplied

A house in Figtree has set a new street record after selling for $1.52 million.

The five-bedroom house at 31 Hennessy Lane, Figtree sold under the hammer.

It had been owned for the past 24 years by the same family who have decided to downsize after their children have moved out.

Selling agent Aaron Dean from Stone Real Estate said there were two registered bidders although only one was active.

"It started off with just one bidder bidding at $1.4 million," Mr Dean said.

31 Hennessy Lane, Figtree has a multi tier backyard. Picture supplied

"We ended up pausing the auction and taking that one bidder into the house under private negotiation.

"We ended up getting up to $1.52 million," he said.

The buyer was from Sydney and plans to move into the house and use it as a family home.

The standout of the home was a large backyard with tiered levels that Mr Dean says has "eight different sitting areas where you could sit and have a glass of wine and chat with people".

The backyard also features a cabana area, a patio, an alfresco entertaining area and a water feature.

The property sits on 907sqm and has a 13sqm shed, a double garage with internal access and ducted air conditioning.

The $1.52 million price is a street record with the next highest sale on the street being a $1.31 million sale in September 2022 according to CoreLogic.



Strong interest in Woonona family home

80 Stephen Drive, Woonona represents a trend in areas like Woonona. Picture supplied

Meanwhile in other auctions the four-bedroom house at 80 Stephen Drive, Woonona sold for $1.405 million under the hammer.

The property was bought in original condition in 2000 for $234,000 with the sellers now moving out of the area due to work.

Selling agent Troy McNeice from Molenaar x McNeice said there was only one registered bidder on the day.

"We had quite a bit of interest in the property but when we got to auction there was only one couple who was in a position to to bid," Mr McNeice said.

80 Stephen Drive, Woonona has an open-plan kitchen and living area. Picture supplied

The buyers were a young family from Sydney looking to move into a larger family home, an occurrence which Mr McNeice has been a trend in the suburb.

"It is very typical market of buyers that we're seeing particularly in Woonona and the surrounding suburb area."

The house has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area and is suitable as a family home.

'70s retro style peeks interest

7 Meadow Street, Corrimal was marketed as being a "classic early 70's residence". Picture supplied

The three-bedroom house at 7 Meadow Street, Corrimal sold under the hammer for $1.355 million.

Selling agent David Geary from MMJ Wollongong said there were 10 bids total with the first bid of $1.25 million setting the tone.

"It was an exceptionally quick auction due to the high starting bid," Mr Geary said.

"The whole thing only took five or ten minutes."

The home had been in the same family since the 1970s and was marketed as being a "classic early 70's residence" which was "as solid as it is stylish".

Mr Geary said the property's "very unique, retro 70s" design drew a lot of interest from prospective buyers.

The house has tongue-and-groove timber flooring and large windows that offer escarpment views.

The buyers were local to the area and intend to live in the house.

Eight hour negotiation

19 Ocean Beach Drive, Shellharbour had been owned by the same family for 50 years. Picture supplied

The three-bedroom house at 19 Ocean Beach Drive, Shellharbour sold for $980,000 after eight hours of negotiations.

Selling agent Matt Hutchinson from First National Coastside says the extended negotiation period was due to time zone differences.

"The vendor was based in the UK, so just because of the time difference and that, it took about eight hours," Mr Hutchinson said.

"There was one registered bidder.

"I had two other bidders that weren't able to buy under auction conditions."

The sellers were the original owners of the house and had lived there for about 50 years.

The property sits on 812sqm with a 15m frontage and is only a short walk from Shellharbour North Beach.

The local buyers plan to renovate the property before moving in and are considering adding a second dwelling to the back of the property.