First home buyer from the Shire snaps up Port Kembla renovator

124 Shellharbour Road, Port Kembla sold for $680,000 last week. Picture: Supplied

A first home buyer has shown he's prepared to do plenty of hard work in order to get into the market, snapping up a Port Kembla property that's in need of some serious TLC.



The home at 124 Shellharbour Road, Port Kembla sold for $680,000 last week.

The entry-level, Federation-style home sits on 556.4 square metres.



The property was snapped up by a first home buyer. Picture: Supplied

The home initially had a price guide of $699,000, and according to CoreLogic sold after 78 days on the market.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Port Kembla is $845,000.



Selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said the successful buyer is from the Sutherland Shire.

Mr Szakacs said there was also interest in the home from buyers looking to renovate and flip the property for a profit.



"There were people trying to get it at a bargain price as an entry-level home," he said.

"Buyers everywhere are affected by price increases, and this young man knew he had to move further south to get into the market.

"In Port Kembla, you're close to the shops of Warrawong, and on the cusp of everything that's really good about the area.

"And as a young first home buyer, he knew that you've got to start somewhere. It won't be his forever home, but it's a good way to get into the market.

"He's keen to give it a nice, vibrant paint job, show the character of the home, and do some other work to it."

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in July 2003 for $250,000.



The home initially had a price guide of $699,000, and according to CoreLogic sold after 78 days on the market. Picture: Supplied

The result follows the sale of an unfinished two-bedroom home at Port Kembla that was hotly contested at auction late last year, eventually selling for about $30,000 above the reserve price.

The home at 31 Forster Street, Port Kembla sits on 588.1 square metres, and sold for $695,000 under the hammer.

Selling agent Mr Szakacs said the "uninhabitable" home was "basically a shell of a house, an incomplete two-bedder".

Meanwhile, a home in nearby Warrawong home sold off-market, scoring the owners a healthy gain in the process.



The home, located at 39 Second Avenue North, Warrawong sold for $725,000.



