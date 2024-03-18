First home buyer scores 'unfinished project' at Figtree

The home at 51 Springfield Avenue, Figtree sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A first home buyer has learned the value of showing up and participating at an auction, scoring a Figtree property under the hammer.

The new owner will be looking to tackle the "unfinished project", which sold for close to the median price for the suburb.

The selling agent, Christian Zeidler from McGrath Wollongong filled us in on the sale.

Read more: 'It has real character': Competition for Mount Keira home after 50 years

The home sold for $990,000. Picture: Supplied

The property: The home at 51 Springfield Avenue, Figtree. Sitting on 588 square metres, the four-bedroom house offers views of the escarpment, Mt Kembla and Mt Keira.

The home includes an expansive outdoor entertaining deck, modern kitchen, polished timber floors, raked ceilings, and a study nook.

The result: The home soldfor $990,000 last week. The reserve was $1 million, so we had to adjust our reserve slightly.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Figtree is $1 million.

What made the property special?: It's on a good street, and has magnificent views. It has two living spaces, a beautiful kitchen that overlooks the level backyard, and two bathrooms.

The owners had done a ton of work to it, but the home does (still) need some work - it was basically an unfinished project. For instance, there's a third bathroom in the early renovation stage. The sellers had done a lot of great work to get it to where it was.

When it's an unfinished project, a lot of buyers want to be able to move straight in, especially first home buyers.

Read more: 'The cheapest property on the market in the Illawarra' changes hands



The Figtree property sold to a first home buyer. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: There were two registered bidders, but one active bidder. So essentially we got a deal together with the owner and buyer. The beauty of an auction is it's an open, public forum for negotiation.

Often on the auction floor you end up with a little chatter between bidders. There were two registered bidders, and they were both talking to each other, and joking around with the auctioneer. It can be a really nerve-wracking process, but it can be a pleasant experience as well.

How did the bidding unfold?: The opening bid was $900,000. There was then a vendor's bid of $960,000, he bid over the top of that with $965,000, and we negotiated on the floor to where the owner was prepared to sell.

Where are the buyers from?: He's a local first home buyer, who I think will rip in and get the work finished, which will add significant value to the home.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.