First home buyers lose out as investor nabs Barrack Heights cottage

A Barrack Heights cottage ripe for renovation was popular with first home buyers when it went to auction.



Three of the four registered bidders for the three-bedroom home were first home buyers according to selling agent, Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City.



The Barrack Heights home was popular with first home buyers on auction day. Pic: Supplied

But when it came to auction day on Saturday, the first home buyer hopefuls were unsuccessful with the property selling to an investor from the South Coast.

The property attracted four registered bidders, with two active bidders trying their luck on the day..

Initially starting with bids at $700,000 the auction attracted six bids, but was passed in at $760,000.



Following negotiations it sold to the buyer, an investor from the South Coast, for $800,000.

They plan to lease out the property.



The median house price in Barrack Heights is $794,353 according to CoreLogic.

It was just one of 16 auctions held over the past week, with CoreLogic's preliminary results showing there was 37.5 per cent clearance rate.



In other auctions a home in Farmborough Heights that had been held by the one family for nearly 60 years quickly sold.

The three-bedroom property at 149 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights, which was being sold for the first time since 1966, was picked up for $1.1 million.



149 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights sold for $1.1 million. Picture Supplied

Selling agent, Cliff McGrath from PRD Real Estate said two registered bidders placed two bids in total in an auction that took approximately five minutes.

"It went quickly," Mr McGrath said.

The first bid came in at $1.09 million.



The buyer, from Sydney, plans to move into the property and was "pretty keen" on the property from the beginning.

"They showed interest early on in the process."

Mr McGrath said the 1271sqm property had "a charm to it" and was ideal for upgraders.

"It's a great property built in 1956.

"It's pretty original, there is plenty of scope to upgrade.

"It has a utility room downstairs that could be turned into a second living space as well."

125 Murphys Avenue, Kieraville was passed in at auction. Picture Supplied

Meanwhile a five-bedroom Keiraville home was passed in after 10 minutes after two bids.

The house at 125 Murphys Avenue, Kieraville last changed handsfor $820,000 in November 2020.

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate said there were two bidders registered on the day.

The property was passed in at $1.1 million with negotiations ongoing with one of the bidders.

The home features a converted garage which now functions as a studio giving investors flexibility.

The new price guide is set at $1.125 million.



A four-bedroom home in Shell Cove was sold for $1.43 million under the hammer on Monday, February 26.

23 Caravel Crescent, Shell Cove sold for $1.430 million. Picture Supplied

The house at 23 Caravel Crescent, Shell Cove has five different living and dining areas in its 544sqm block.including a formal and informal dining area.

Ivy Hughes from Ray White Shellharbour City said the auction had four bidders.

The buyers have bought the house intending to live there.

"They are from Kiama," Ms Hughes said.

"Currently they are selling their property in Kiama."