First look at luxury 'Coast Wollongong' apartments: Video, photos

The luxury Coast Wollongong apartments were launched this week.

A Wollongong complex containing a dozen "ultra-luxury, high-end" apartments has been unveiled.



'Coast Wollongong' is located on Church Street.



Interest has been high for the project with more than 100 inquiries already.



Coast Wollongong will feature a dozen luxury apartments. Pictures: Supplied

But with just 12 boutique apartments boasting coastal views the properties will be sold via ballot, which will start next week.



The luxury apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three sub-penthouse Sky Homes, and the double-storey penthouse with pool and wine cellar.



"The one-bedrooms will be $800,000, and (the others) will be well in excess of that," selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said. "We'll be setting the prices next week."



The developers are the Illawarra-based MIND Property Group.

CEO/managing director Izaac Trpeski said the project would ideally be suited to "a downsizer, a discerning buyer or a young professional".

He said the project would feature high-end amenities, finishes and appliances, and would be their highest-profile project so far.



"The project consists of 12 ultra-luxury, high-end apartments, the first of its kind for Wollongong, very boutique," he said.

"We're seeing a gap in the market in Wollongong. We're seeing a lot of developments going up that are very cookie-cutter in a way, where they're just straight up and down blocks.

"We want to bring some fun to design. We want to bring an element of sophistication, bring some curves into the design.

"We're emulating a lot of what's going on in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, and bringing that to the coastal region of Wollongong."

The project has a two-year construction timeline. Picture: Supplied

Speaking at the project's launch in Wollongong this week, Mr Molenaar said it would be about a two-year construction time, and "we're looking at turning soil very soon".

"Early interest is coming from everywhere - a lot of them are locals who are looking to downsize from quite large homes in the area," he said.



"We're also getting interest from further south, but a lot of it is from Sydney."

The Skyhome sub-penthouses and penthouse will feature high-end Sub Zero and Wolf sustainable appliances.

These homes feature luxury appointed fixtures and finishings throughout with custom kitchens, island dining bar, butler's pantry and wine temperature-controlled display.



The lower level apartments, known as the Garden and Oasis Residences boast open plan living from kitchens featuring Miele appliances, as well as temperature controlled wine fridges, and custom joinery in the living room.



The developers are the Illawarra-based MIND Property Group. Picture: Supplied

Mr Molenaar said Wollongong was a competitive apartment market, with plenty of quality products coming out of the ground.

"This one's going to be more of a boutique apartment complex," he said.

"There's generally a higher-end joinery, appliances... It's in a great location, close to North Beach.

"We've had well in excess of a couple of hundred inquiries already. There will be more buyers for this one than there will be apartments."

PRD Architects and DSB Landscaping Architects have also worked on the project.

PRD director Peter Rasa said the project's attention to detail and level of finish set it apart from other apartment projects.

"They've (the developers) come in with the sole purpose of being different," he said.

"They've put a lot more effort into the building and the design, and they just want a building of better quality than there has been anywhere in Wollongong.

"Everything fits together - it all works."

