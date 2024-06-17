Flurry of $1000 bids as 'high level' Mount Ousley home changes hands

The four-bedroom home at 8 Woodland Parade, Mount Ousley sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A final flurry of $1000 bids resulted in the sale of a Mount Ousley home under the hammer last week.

The recently completed home was highly sought-after at auction.

For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent, Yenson Mui from Stone Real Estate Illawarra filled us in on the sale.

The home sold for $1,996,000. Picture: Supplied

The property: The four-bedroom home at 8 Woodland Parade, Mount Ousley. Sitting on 1107 square metres, the recently completed home features multiple living zones plus a versatile detached office, and an expansive backyard. It also features raked plus beamed ceilings, blackbutt hardwood floors, slow-combustion fireplace, and a large under-house workshop plus storage.



The result: The home sold for $1,996,000 under the hammer. It sold for above the reserve price.

The owners had listed the home in order to move down the coast.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mount Ousley is $970,000.



What made the property special?: The home was only completed about six months ago. It had a really high-level finish throughout.

Interested buyers liked the size of the block, the views, and that it was finished to a really high level. I also think it's probably in the best street in Mount Ousley.



The home was hotly contested at auction. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: There were four registered bidders; three of them were active.

The auction took place on-site. It was a packed room; most of the bidders were on-site, and there were a few neighbours present. I think because of the calibre of the home there were onlookers who were curious to see what it sold for.

How did the bidding unfold?: There were 27 bids placed in total. Bidding kicked off at $1.8 million, and the second bid was $1.9 million. It then went up in $20,000 lots, but the last 10 bids were all $1000 bids.

Where is the buyer from, and what are their plans?: It sold to a local buyer; a family who plan to move in. They actually used to rent the home behind it, so they had seen this home being constructed almost from start to finish.