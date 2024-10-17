Forget million-dollar suburbs, this is Wollongong's $2 million dollar spot

According to CoreLogic data, Austinmer (pictured) is one of only two suburbs in the Illawarra with a median house price of more than $2 million. Picture: File image

There was a time when a million-dollar suburb was something to boast about.

But now Wollongong has gone one better, with its first $2 million dollar suburb revealed.



That title goes to Austinmer; one of only two suburbs in the Illawarra with a median house price of more than $2 million, according to CoreLogic.

Data is at September 2024.

Only the sought-after Gerroa has a higher median price within the greater Illawarra region.

According to CoreLogic, the current median price of houses in Austinmer is $2.03 million.

The median house value in Austinmer rose above $2 million for the first time in August 2021. It has dipped below $2 million a handful of times since then, most recently in June.

Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said from the time he started working in the industry nearly two decades ago, "Austinmer was always the peak" within the area.

Mr Samuelsson said the suburb had considerable lifestyle appeal.

"There's a lot of buyers who specifically want Austinmer, and won't consider any other suburbs," he said.

"Austinmer offers the quintessential coastal life, perhaps even more so than other nearby suburbs.

"You have the cafes on the beach, the ocean pool, the school there, a dog-friendly beach... It just ticks those family-friendly boxes.

"And you're also close to all the amenities that Thirroul offers, which is important to a lot of the Sydney buyers coming down."

The median house value in Austinmer rose above $2 million for the first time in August 2021. Picture: File image

Peter Armstrong from McGrath Wollongong said Austinmer was a tightly-held suburb, with typically less sales than other suburbs in the area.

"You have the proximity to Thirroul... And you can access all of the amenities while still having a really tranquil, friendly, smaller suburb," he said.

"It's always had that appeal to artists, poets, painters, actors; there's something about Austi that's definitely got that appeal.

"I think it's always been the premier suburb of the northern suburbs, and it's still holding true to that."

Mr Armstrong said Austinmer had a unique appeal that differentiated it from nearby Thirroul.

"Thirroul is more [popular with] your professionals with access to the city, restaurants and cafes, and that vibe of the village," he said. "Whereas Austi has the more relaxed, private feel."

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said Austinmer is a relatively small suburb with only about 860 houses, many of which are tightly-held.



He said the median hold period for houses across the suburb was 11.3 years based on sales over the past 12 months, compared with 9.1 years for houses across the broader Illawarra region.



"This scarcity of supply is probably a key factor keeping prices high, alongside the highly desirable waterside location," he said.

"Ease of access to commuting options is probably another factor, with the convenience of a local train station.

"Being a well-established suburb, housing supply is likely to have a high scarcity value which is another factor supporting high prices."

13-35 Asquith Street, Austinmer is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Top buys in Austinmer

An acreage in Wollongong's northern suburbs is on the market, and offers a unique mix of sea-change and tree-change elements.

The property, located at 13-35 Asquith Street, Austinmer has a price guide of $5 million.

The property, featuring three separate dwellings, is set on more than 10 acres of sub-tropical rainforest gardens.

Meanwhile, the freshly renovated three-bedroom home at 12/55 Mountain Road, Austinmer is also on the market.

The home has a guide of $1.1 million.