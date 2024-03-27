Former school on idyllic acreage back on the market in Brunkerville for $2.5m

WATCH: Take a look inside the converted former school building listed for sale in Brunkerville.

The Old Schoolhouse at 41 Gills Lane in Brunkerville is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Cain Beckett at Jurds Real Estate. Picture supplied

A HISTORIC former school building is back on the market in Brunkerville two years after its owners swapped life on the lake for at treechange.



The Old Schoolhouse at 41 Gills Lane is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Cain Beckett at Jurds Real Estate.



The former Broken Back Public School opened in 1870. Picture supplied

"We are guiding $2.5 million," Mr Beckett said.

CoreLogic records show the property was purchased in May 2022 for $1.65 million by Diane and Victor Grine who sold their ultra-modern Warners Bay home to purchase the idyllic acreage.



The house is surrounded by 100-year-old trees. Picture supplied

Mr Beckett said the owners are selling to move back into the Newcastle area.

"They have had their couple of years on the farm and loved it, but it wasn't meant to be forever," he said.

The property has been updated since it was last sold in 2022. Picture supplied

"They bought it at a time when everyone was looking for a rural property and they wanted to be on one too.

"It suited them to be there but now their kids have mostly left home they're going back into something smaller in town."

The alfresco area. Picture supplied

Set on two acres of park-like grounds, it includes the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom schoolhouse and a modern barn with loft storage and self-contained guest quarters.



The history of the property dates back to 1870 when the building opened as Broken Back Public School.



The deck connects to the dining room and kitchen. Picture supplied

It later became Brunkerville Public School in 1893 and continued to operate until its closure in 1962.

Although it was partially converted into a house, the building was left in a dilapidated state when it sold for $650,000 in 2018.

The living room. Picture supplied

The buyers undertook a meticulous renovation of the building including the restoration of original features such as the convict brick fireplace and repairing the hardwood timber floors.



It has undergone further additions and improvements under the eye of Ms Grine, who has a certificate in interior design, and husband Victor, a concreter.

The new kitchen. Picture supplied

"They have done quite a lot of work to the home, extending the building and adding verandahs and they concreted the driveaway and new entrance," the agent said.

"It has a new kitchen and bathroom, new doors and windows, so it is quite a significant amount of work."

French doors at the entrance of the house. Picture supplied

The 150-year-old house is set behind security gates at the end of a winding driveway.



Beyond the wrap-around verandah and antique French doors, inside has three-meter high ceilings with French vintage chandeliers and sash windows.



The newly installed kitchen. Picture supplied

The living area connects to verandas on either side with large windows taking in the surrounding view of the acreage and backdrop of the Watagan Mountains.



A newly installed kitchen has fluted oak cabinetry, blue shaker doors, a 900mm cooker, a large central island bench and an adjoining butler's pantry.



The house has three bedrooms. Picture supplied

There are three bedrooms including the master with French doors opening out to the deck, an ensuite and a walk-in robe.



The home also has a powder room, a study, a new main bathroom with a deep-soak tub and two large bedrooms, with built-in robes.

The main bathroom is newly renovated. Picture supplied

Outside has an alfresco area surrounded by 100-year-old trees, including one with a treehouse, a fire pit area and a chicken coup.



The recent addition of a rustic-style barn provides guest accommodation.



The barn. Picture supplied

Mr Beckett said the property had drawn a high level of enquiry. The first inspections will be held this week.

"It's mostly Sydney-based enquiry," he said.



Inside the barn. Picture supplied

"There is also a bit of enquiry coming out of Newcastle as well from people who either want a second home or a complete change of lifestyle, but they can still commute."

Inspection of the property is available by private appointment.

41 Gills Lanes, Brunkerville.

