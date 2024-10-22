'Fought it out': neighbours push modest New Lambton house sky high at auction

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

192 St James Road, New Lambton sold for $1.9 million with Phil Swan at Crawford Real Estate. Picture supplied

A long-held family home on a large block in New Lambton has sold for a staggering price at auction.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard on 1005 square metres at 192 St James Road drew seven registered bidders, all from the Newcastle area.

Crawford Real Estate agent Phil Swan listed the property with an auction guide of $1.5 million.



The retro kitchen. Picture supplied

"It was a unique property because it's a big block on the flat but it had a couple of easements running through it, so that made it tricky to price," Mr Swan said.



"It had a 22-metre frontage but other nuances like those easements knocked out developers, so there were no real comparable sales around to put a price on it."



The block spans 1005 square metres. Picture supplied

The bidding opened at $1.3 million and quickly escalated, leaving only three parties in a position to battle it out.

"Three people really chased it and a few didn't even get a chance to bid because they were knocked out pretty quickly," he said.

"It came down to two bidders who fought it out."

The property was held by one family for seven decades. Picture supplied

The property sold under the hammer for $1.9 million.



"It was an amazing result," he said.

"I knew there was strong interest there and I felt it would go above $1.5 million but everyone played their cards close to their chest.

One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"I thought it might go for around $1.7 million but most people tapped out at around that number and after talking to the buyer, he wasn't going to miss out easily."

Mr Swan said the winning bidder lived on the same street.

"It was a local who already lives on St James Road, so they love the street and that community," he said.

The dining room. Picture supplied

"One thing I found interesting about this property was everyone who registered and showed interest in the property was local.



"They were all looking for an opportunity to knockdown and rebuild or renovate the existing home and make it something special.

"Interestingly, I didn't have a single developer come through it."

The lounge room. Picture supplied

It was the first time the house had been offered to market in seven decades.

Mr Swan said the property was originally part of a large estate held by the owners' grandparents around 100 years ago.

"It was a family estate with five or six properties around there, so it was very emotional for the kids who inherited it and are now selling it because it was the final piece left," he said.

The block spans more than 1000 square metres. Picture supplied

The weatherboard cottage was in its original condition.



The floorplan included three bedrooms, one bathroom, a lounge room, a separate dining room, a sunroom, a laundry and a retro kitchen.



"I think people looked at it and thought it was a knockdown and yes, it was original but when you went inside it was so neat, tidy and well-built," he said.

The backyard. Picture supplied

"For a three-bedder, it was a surprisingly good size."

The median sale price of a house in New Lambton is $1.09 million.

It was one of 42 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending October 20.



According to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 78.6 per cent.