From dilapidated to deluxe: inside the transformation of Wickham cottage

58 Bishopsgate Street in Wickham is listed with an auction guide of $980,000 with Matt Thompson at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

A once-dilapidated house in Wickham is back on the market almost 12 months after selling at auction for $593,000.



The weatherboard cottage at 58 Bishopsgate Street has since undergone a major renovation that ties period features with contemporary design.



Listed with a guide of $980,000 with Matt Thompson at Presence Real Estate, the property will be auctioned on October 3.



The transformed home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.



The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area. Picture supplied

Mr Thompson oversaw the sale of the 100-year-old cottage in October 2023 when it had no bathroom or kitchen.

"It was pitch black inside," Mr Thompson said.



"There was no power and the inside was gutted, so it was certainly going to take more than a lick of paint to fix it up."

Mr Thompson said the inner-city location of the property and the low price point attracted plenty of interest buyers despite its flaws.



The main bedroom includes an ensuite. Picture supplied

Two investors snapped it up for $593,000, topping the reserve price by $143,000.

"The owners dabble in real estate," he said.

The ensuite bathroom. Picture supplied

"One is an agent and one is a builder, and they have already done another project in Newcastle."

Previously hidden behind green mesh, the facade is restored with fresh white paint painted ornate leadlight windows.

Skylights fill the hallway with natural light. Picture supplied

A contemporary renovation includes new flooring and skylights in the hallway, bathrooms and open-plan living space.



The kitchen features stone benchtops, shaker-style cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, an integrated dishwasher and a butler's pantry.



The kitchen has an island bench. Picture supplied

All three bedrooms include built-in robes and the main bathroom has a freestanding bathtub, sleek tiles and brushed brass fixtures.



The open-plan living area flows out to a covered deck and the backyard includes a garage.



The covered alfresco deck. Picture supplied

"It is amazing what they have done," he said.

"They kept some of the original features already there, like the leadlight windows and the high ceilings, so it has a lot of charm."

The bedroom has leadlight windows. Picture supplied

Buyers who inspected the property in 2023 were among those in attendance at the first open house event last week.

"A few people came through who viewed the house last year and they couldn't believe what they were looking at," he said.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"It's chalk and cheese compared to last time around."

The property is open for inspection on September 18 at 5pm.

