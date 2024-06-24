'Frustrated': New developments following the collapse of Wollongong builder

Gavin Murphy (inset), one of the two directors of Project Coordination, which entered voluntary administration in March. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Project Coordination

Creditors affected by Project Coordination's collapsewill seemingly have to wait a little longer to find out where they stand following the Wollongong-based building firm's recent woes.

In the latest development administrators, RSM Australia Partners Jonathon Colbran, Frank Lo Pilato and Brett Lord advised creditors they intended to adjourn the upcoming June 27 creditor's meeting to give them extra time to pursue funds owed to the company.

"Realising these funds is not only in the immediate best interests of creditors, but would also make the company more attractive to other parties who may be interested in putting forward a Deed of Company Arrangement," Mr Colbran said.



Read more: 'We're gutted': More businesses affected by Wollongong builder's collapse



The Village at Corrimal was among Project Coordination's work. Picture: Supplied

The unwanted news, for those waiting to see if they can recover money owed in the collapse, was issued in a report to creditors detailing the results of their 14-week asset recovery efforts and preliminary investigations into the financial affairs of the company.



RSM Australia Partners will present their final recommendations on the future of the company to creditors at a reconvened meeting on or before August 29.



Not getting enough information

Peter Binns, managing director of Unanderra-based kitchen, commercial and custom joinery specialist PKJ Designsis among the sub-contractors owed money following the collapse.



Mr Binns said he was "frustrated" that creditors were apparently "not getting enough information" about any developments in the administration process.



He said the short notice of the meeting date change had not been well communicated to creditors.

Peter Binns, managing director of Unanderra's PKJ Designs. Picture: Adam McLean

What the report says

The administrator's 100-plus page report, which has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), recounts Project Coordination's "distinguished history" as a head-contract builder that completed more than 1000 projects, primarily in Australia, worth $3 billion.



However, it also documents the many and compounding challenges the company faced in the preceding four years that forced father and son directors Paul and Gavin Murphy to put the company into voluntary administration on March 19.



According to the report by RSM Australia Partners, it is their assessment that the company became insolvent on or before January 31 as a result of the cumulative effects of "terminal challenges" such as the company's inability to secure additional funding, depleted working capital, problematic projects, material and labour cost increases, skills shortages, and bad weather.



The company had annual turnover exceeding $120 million and had been working on 16 commercial, education, government and residential building projects (12 in the ACT and four in NSW) worth $127 million. Works have now recommenced at the majority of sites under the control of project principals and clients.



The administrators have noted in their report that the book value of the company's assets exceeds $40 million, and that typically for a head builder like Project Coordination, the majority of this value relates to projects under construction.



-Are you based in the Illawarra and have been affected by the company's collapse? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.



The North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall, which was undertaken by Project Coordination. Picture: Robert Peet

Will employees be paid?

Founded in Canberra in 1975, Project Coordination specialises in construction and refurbishment jobs in residential and commercial sectors.

The company expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong.

The collapse has also resulted in a series of employees in the Illawarra losing their jobs.

Prior to going into administration, Project Coordination made its 67 staff - 38 of whom are based in the ACT and 29 in NSW - redundant.

The majority of the NSW staff are from the Illawarra region.

The administrators have now received approximately 350 proof of debt claims, from subcontractors, trade suppliers and project principals, totalling approximately $44.5 million.



This figure does not include $2.8 million in employee entitlements (which includes redundancy payouts activated at the time of their redundancy of $1.4 million) or secured debts. Creditor claims are subject to change and a formal adjudication process.

The administrators have now reported that a return is expected to be paid to priority creditors (primarily this will include employee entitlements).



However, they are unable to provide a figure or timeframe on payment due to the uncertainty of current recovery efforts and the future of the company.



It is unclear whether unsecured creditors will receive a dividend.



The administrators also say "a material number" of former employees and subcontractors who were creditors of the company have been retained by project principals and/or new project builders.