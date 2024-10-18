Full house: 50-metre long architectural masterpiece listed in Nelson Bay draws big interest

WATCH: Take a look inside this incredible home listed for sale in Nelson Bay.

92 Wallawa Street in Nelson Bay is listed with Tim Jurisic at Ray White The Knaggs Group Nelson Bay. Picture supplied

A bold, architecturally-designed dream home in Nelson Bay spanning 50 metres long has hit the market for the first time.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 92 Wallawa Street is listed with Tim Jurisic at Ray White The Knaggs Group Nelson Bay.

The 15-metre swimming pool. Picture supplied

The impressive length of the house makes a statement unlike any other home in the suburb and has drawn plenty of attention from locals.

"It is pretty special," Mr Jurisic said.

"We had our first open home on the weekend and the property hadn't even been on the market for 24 hours but the house was full.

The view from the kitchen and living room. Picture supplied

"As you can imagine it drew a lot of locals because they had driven past it many times or watched it being built, so they were curious to see what it looked like inside."

As well as local interest, Mr Jurisic said the property had drawn enquiries from buyers in Queensland and overseas.



The family room. Picture supplied

The property is set for auction on November 22 at 4pm and a price guide is available by contacting the agent.

Set on 618 square metres, the elongated design is the creation of Tasmanian-based architect Thomas Bailey, of Room 11.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The orientation of the house was designed to maximise the view.



"It was designed by Thomas Bailey from Room11 who is a high-end architect in Tasmania, which is why you have that striking design that doesn't reflect the rest of the housing landscape in the area," he said.

The house is split across two levels. Picture supplied

"He creates designs for houses on the rolling hills overlooking the water in Tasmania, so it is signature to their style."

The house was built five years ago by Port Stephens-based company Greenbuild Constructions, which won the people's choice award at the 2023 Housing Industry Association awards for its high-end project The Ridge, also in Nelson Bay.

The main bedroom. Picture supplied

Set across two levels and with a 15-metre pool at the front of the house, the property has vast water views from every angle.

"You can stand in the master bedroom and look down the whole length of the house unobstructed and have the water view in the distance," the agent said.

The bathroom. Picture supplied

"It is a pretty epic view, even from the back of the house.

Tasmain-based architects Room11 designed the home. Picture supplied

"The large windows on both levels, that whole northern end of the house, is all glass."

The top level has three bedrooms, including the main bedroom at the rear of the house, with a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a bathtub.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

A hallway leads to a large open-plan family room and flows through to the kitchen, dining and living space.

Expansive walls of glass take in the view and fill the house with natural light.

The kitchen features a limestone island bench. Picture supplied

The kitchen includes a large island bench made from a slab of natural limestone and high-end appliances including an integrated Miele rangehood that rises out of the benchtop.

The view from the pool. Picture supplied

The ground level has a fourth bedroom, a bathroom and a large rumpus room and direct access to the patio and 15-metre concrete swimming pool.

"The walls are built up on either side around the pool, so it is very private but it's at that perfect level to capture the water in the distance," he said.



The oversized entry door. Picture supplied

Even the pivot-style entry door of the house is impressive.



"It has the biggest front door I have ever seen," he said.

The property is open for inspection on Saturday, October 19 at 12pm.

92 Wallawa Road, Nelson Bay.