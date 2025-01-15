'Good value': sale sets new suburb price record for Barrack Heights

The property at 12 Mcgregor Avenue, Barrack Heights sold for $1.785 million. Picture: Supplied

Many new suburb sale price records were set throughout the Illawarra in 2024.

Meanwhile, another new price benchmark was established with the sale of a Barrack Heights home.



The property, located at 12 Mcgregor Avenue, Barrack Heights sold for $1.785 million just prior to Christmas.

Read more: 'Plenty of privacy': large block near Albion Park fetches $1m-plus

The sale price has set a new price record for the suburb. Picture: Supplied

Although there have been sales of commercial properties and blocks of units which surpassed this figure, the result is a new sale price record for a house in the suburb.



According to CoreLogic, the previous sale price record for a house in Barrack Heights was $1.55 million, set in March 2024.



The Mcgregor Avenue property sold after less than a month on the market.

Selling agent, Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City said the property was sold to a Sydney buyer.

"It's a new home, close to the beach, and it was good value for money in comparison to Barrack Point," he said.

"It's a new build, only six years old and a good quality family house.

"It was good value, given they didn't have to pay Barrack Point prices. Most of the interest was from local buyers."

The Mcgregor Avenue property sold after less than a month on the market. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Barrack Heights is $810,000.

By comparison, the median sales price of houses in Barrack Point is $2.02 million.

"People are coming out of the woodwork for it," Mr Askew said of Barrack Heights.

"Buyers see it as good value for money given how close to the beach it is."

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 569 square metres and features high-end finishes, polished concrete entertainment areas, a designer kitchen, a media room and a large study.

It's also located moments from the beach and Shellharbour Village.

The home at 90 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downs has set a new price record for the suburb. Picture: Supplied

Price records set in 2024

Here's a recap of some of the new suburb price records set in the Illawarra in 2024.

In September, a waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" smashed the sale price record for a popular location in Wollongong's northern suburbs.

The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale sold for $5.5 million.

Also, a property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest set a new sale price record.



East Corrimal joined the ranks of new suburb price records set throughout the Illawarra.

Meanwhile, the home at 21 Tasman Drive, Gerringong changed hands for $4.275 million in November, and the sale of a Kiama Downs homesmashed the previous benchmark for the suburb in October.