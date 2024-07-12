Got around $5m? Then try these three homes on coastal millionaires' row

Three multi-million dollar homes on Trinity Row, all with different owners, are currently for sale. Picture: Supplied

Buyers are circling as a sought-after Bulli street has multiple listings currently on the market.

Three multi-million dollar homes on Trinity Row, all with different owners, are currently for sale.

There's also the potential for a new price record to be set for the street.

16 Trinity Row, Bulli is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show recent sales on the street include 32 Trinity Row for $3.5 million in July 2022 (the current sale price record for the street), and 2 Trinity Row for $3.275 million in February 2022.



The newly listed luxury home at 16 Trinity Row has a price guide in the mid-$5 million range.

Co-selling agent, Andrew Hedley from One Agency said this was based on the quality of the build, size of the floorplan, and features such as multiple outdoor terraces.

16 Trinity Row, Bulli has a guide in the mid-$5 million range. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 632 square metres, the five-bedroom home features floor to ceiling glass walkways; gourmet kitchen; in excess of 300 square metres of internal floor space; and a gas-heated saltwater pool and spa.

Mr Hedley said the home had been recently renovated, and boasted a great north-eastern aspect.

"It's a time where we are seeing more premium properties coming on the market in the Bulli area," he said.

22 Trinity Row, Bulli is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the beachfront home at 22 Trinity Row is for sale again after a previous stint on the market last year.

The home sits on 580 square metres, and features four spacious bedrooms include a master suite, living spaces, five-star bathrooms, outdoor entertaining, and ocean views.

Selling agent, Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate said there wasn't a price guide available, but there had been interest around the $5 million mark.

22 Trinity Row, Bulli is attracting strong buyer interest. Picture: Supplied

Mr McMahon said the owners had previously decided to withdraw the home from sale, but it had been listed again due to the current market being "more buoyant and stable".

"Having a house that is turn-key to this level is difficult to replicate," he said.

Mr McMahon said the three-car garage, the quality of the design and build, and views were all key selling points for interested buyers.

24 Trinity Row, Bulli was listed for sale earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

Also, the home at 24 Trinity Row was listed for sale earlier this week.

Set on 607 square metres, the home captures northern views along Sandon Point Beach.

The four-bedroom brick home offers spacious open plan living areas; versatile verandah with timber deck and enclosed brick section; and a large workshop with secure double car garage.

24 Trinity Row, Bulli captures northern views along Sandon Point Beach. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said there wasn't a price guide, but said a recent transaction on Kurraba Road, Woonona for $4.2 million was the best comparable sale.

Mr Molenaar said No.24's attributes included being a "corner block that not only has views east, but also looks north with 30 metres-plus of north-facing frontage which allows views even from the rear bedrooms of the home".

"It's a blank canvas with buyers looking to start again or use the already large solid home that is there," he said.

Mr Molenaar said Trinity Row was typically a tightly-held street, along with Blackall Street and Beach Drive, Woonona.

"It's very rare to have one, let alone three homes in the street on the market," he said.