Grand 1950s New Lambton Heights home listed 25 years after selling for $500k

WATCH: Take a look inside this grand residence listed in New Lambton Heights.

79 Lookout Road in New Lambton Heights is set to go to auction on July 13 with Harcourts Newcastle. Picture supplied

A SPRAWLING home built on a substantial block in the 1950s has hit the market in New Lambton Heights.

The six-bedroom home, Carinya, at 79 Lookout Road is set to go to auction on July 13 with Harcourts Newcastle listing agents Luke Wilson and Blake Webster who are guiding $1.95 million.

The curved staircase in the grand entry foyer. Picture supplied

"It's one of those houses everyone knows," Mr Wilson said.



"There are a handful of mansions along that strip, including number 83 [Richmond Lodge] that sold eight years ago for $2 million.

The house was built in the 1950s. Picture supplied

'When I posted a teaser online, we had people say, 'I've always wanted to know what it's like inside that house."

CoreLogic records show the owners purchased the home in 1999 in $500,000.

The history of the home dates back to the 1950s when it was constructed as one of New Lambton Heights' grand residences.

The house is set on 2242 square metres. Picture supplied

Set on 2242 square metres, the home's internal floorplan spans around 300 square metres with six bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple living areas.



"When you think of a mansion, it is exactly that," he said.



The view from the kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is six bedrooms, and they are full-size bedrooms, plus a study and it has the big iron gates that lock the front off.

"It has a huge driveway and front yard, a spiral staircase and beautiful formal living areas looking out onto Blackbutt Reserve."

The balcony looks out over Blackbutt Reserve. Picture supplied

The property backs on to bushland reserve and is surrounded by towering gum tress, manicured gardens and lawns.



Outdoors has a barbecue area with a patio, a wrap around alfresco balcony, and an in-ground swimming pool with a cabana, a spa and outdoor shower.



The living room. Picture supplied

The house is set back from Lookout Road and it was recently upgraded with double glazed windows to minimise noise.

The ground level has a living room, formal living room, formal dining room, the kitchen, a sitting room, a powder room and a study that could be used as a seventh bedroom.



The formal dining room. Picture supplied

Large windows in the living spaces take in the surrounding bushland view.

A grand curved staircase in the large entry foyer leads up to the top level which has six bedrooms, including the master with an ensuite and private balcony, and the main bathrooms.

One of the home's six bedrooms. Picture supplied

It is believed the grand home was originally constructed for the son of a former BHP steelworks manager who lived in the the iconic Bella Vista property in Mayfield.

"It is one of those homes that would have been one of the biggest around in the area at the time it was built," the agent said.

"It's ideal for people who want a big family entertainer."

The property is set for auction on July 13. Picture supplied

The property was listed for sale two years ago at the peak of the market with a guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million, however, it failed to sell.

Mr Wilson has listed it with a reduced price guide ahead of the upcoming auction to be held on July 13 at 9am.

The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 15 at 11.45am.

79 Lookout Road, New Lambton Heights.