High-profile Warrawong retail complex changes hands for for $57 million

The Bayview Centre in Warrawong, home to major players such as Super Cheap Auto and JB Hi-Fi, has sold for $57 million.

The centre, which opened in December 2023, occupies a tightly held corner site.



Formerly the location of the Bunnings Warehouse, the site has been redeveloped in recent years.



A lack of large commercial retail spaces in the Illawarra reportedly drove interest in the former Bunnings Warrawong site. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It boasts 100 per cent occupancy rate to national retailers including Beacon Lighting, Super Cheap Auto, Pillowtalk, JB Hi-Fi, Trek, Autobarn, RTM and Amart Furniture.



Part of the appeal for buyers was due to being a brand new site, there were long-term leases in place to high-quality tenants.

Colliers head of retail middle markets James Wilson and Ben Wilkinson secured the sale of the brand-new large format retail centre to Sydney-based MLC Asset Management in an off-market process.



"Institutional and private investor appetite for large format retail centres continues to grow given the sector offers investors strong income growth from high-profile national retailers strategically located in growing catchments," Mr Wilson said.

"The sale of Bayview Centre is the largest large format retail transaction recorded this year. The strong result reflects the high quality of the Griffith Group development, combined with the limited brand new investment opportunities given the current construction hurdles."



Bayview Centre is the largest trophy divestment for the Griffith Group, having acquired the site in 2020 from Blackstone.



The Griffith Group delivered an institutional grade development that was 100 per cent fully leased to high-profile national retailers on the first day of trading in December 2023.



"The addition of the Bayview Centre to our Property Plus portfolio is a good example of our well-planned rotation out of commercial office and into the large format retail sector," Simon Gross, head of property at MLC Asset Management said.

"We have every expectation that our investors will benefit from the relatively high and secure rental distributions as well as the long-term nature of the national retail tenant leases at the centre."

Bayview Centre has a site area of 24,300 square metres and gross lettable area retail (GLAR) of 10,735 square metres, while benefiting from significant vehicular exposure courtesy of arterial King Street and Northcliffe Drive.



It's the third large format retail centre that MLC Asset Management has acquired, following the purchase of Chirnside Lifestyle Centre in Melbourne and Great Western Centre in Sydney.

