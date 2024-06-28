Highest price: Beachfront stunner sells for $4m above suburb median

107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million. Picture: Supplied

Suburb price records have been falling left and right throughout the Illawarra in recent months.

Other suburbs in the region boasting new price benchmarks now include Darkes Forest, East Corrimal, Otford, Shell Cove and Thirroul.

Now, a seaside location in the Shellharbour LGA has a new residential price benchmark.

The home set a new suburb price record for Warilla. Picture: Supplied

The beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million earlier this month.

Currently the median sales price of houses in Warilla is $751,500, according to CoreLogic.



Built approximately 18 years ago, the spacious five-bedroom house sits on 501 square metres.

Other features include a contemporary kitchen; a large rumpus room upstairs, equipped with its own wet bar that flows out the large alfresco area; and eye-catching views.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.

Records indicate the property previously sold in 1996 for $272,000.

The previous suburb price record was held by 33 Little Lake Crescent, which changed hands for $4.5 million in April 2022.



Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder & Borg said in this instance the home sold to a local family who had been looking for a home on the water.

"They love it, and they're going to live there," he said.

The home was built less than 20 years ago. Picture: Supplied

Mr Hodder said the home was appealing due to its location.

He said there were also Sydney-based and Canberra buyers who had shown strong interest in the property.

"The current owners built the home, and it's well-presented," he said. "The buyers loved the size of it. They are going to renovate it and make it their own, and live there."

The street has been a millionaires' row for some time now.

The home at 71 Little Lake Crescent sold for an undisclosed amount earlier this year (although industry sources indicate it was a little less than $4 million), while 39 Little Lake Crescent sold for $3.265 million in June 2023.