Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Highest price: Beachfront stunner sells for $4m above suburb median

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 28 June 2024, 12:10 am

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million. Picture: Supplied

Suburb price records have been falling left and right throughout the Illawarra in recent months.

Other suburbs in the region boasting new price benchmarks now include Darkes Forest, East Corrimal, Otford, Shell Cove and Thirroul.

Now, a seaside location in the Shellharbour LGA has a new residential price benchmark.

Read more: What you need to know if you're buying or selling for the rest of 2024

The home set a new suburb price record for Warilla. Picture: Supplied

The beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million earlier this month.

Currently the median sales price of houses in Warilla is $751,500, according to CoreLogic.

Built approximately 18 years ago, the spacious five-bedroom house sits on 501 square metres.

Other features include a contemporary kitchen; a large rumpus room upstairs, equipped with its own wet bar that flows out the large alfresco area; and eye-catching views.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.

Records indicate the property previously sold in 1996 for $272,000.

The previous suburb price record was held by 33 Little Lake Crescent, which changed hands for $4.5 million in April 2022.

Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder & Borg said in this instance the home sold to a local family who had been looking for a home on the water.

"They love it, and they're going to live there," he said.

Read more: 7 things you need to know about selling your home this winter

The home was built less than 20 years ago. Picture: Supplied

Mr Hodder said the home was appealing due to its location.

He said there were also Sydney-based and Canberra buyers who had shown strong interest in the property.

"The current owners built the home, and it's well-presented," he said. "The buyers loved the size of it. They are going to renovate it and make it their own, and live there."

The street has been a millionaires' row for some time now.

The home at 71 Little Lake Crescent sold for an undisclosed amount earlier this year (although industry sources indicate it was a little less than $4 million), while 39 Little Lake Crescent sold for $3.265 million in June 2023.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Break point: New price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home
Break point: New price for Bec and Lleyton Hewitt's 'viral' Burleigh Heads home
'Short and sharp': the expert's forecast on house price drop
'Short and sharp': the expert's forecast on house price drop
A weekend away for $9000: the Illawarra and South Coast's most expensive holiday rentals
A weekend away for $9000: the Illawarra and South Coast's most expensive holiday rentals
2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich
2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

A weekend away for $9000: the Illawarra and South Coast's most expensive holiday rentals

A weekend away for $9000: the Illawarra and South Coast's most expensive holiday rentals

By Brendan Crabb
What $650 a week in rent gets you in capital cities

What $650 a week in rent gets you in capital cities

By Emily Rayner
What's in store for 2025? Property experts share their thoughts

What's in store for 2025? Property experts share their thoughts

By Jade Lazarevic
5 eye-catching, high-end Illawarra properties still on the market in 2025

5 eye-catching, high-end Illawarra properties still on the market in 2025

By Brendan Crabb