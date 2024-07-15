Featured
NSW

Historic home held for more than 100 years finds a new owner

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 15 July 2024, 3:05 am

28 The Ridge, Helensburgh has changed hands after many years in the same family. Picture: Supplied

A property in the Illawarra's northern suburbs has changed hands after being in the same family for more than a century.

Selling agent Ron Kissell from Ray White Helensburgh said the sale at auction had been a moving event for the family members present.

"It was emotional for the family," Mr Kissell said. "They were in tears."

The Helensburgh home sits on 2676 square metres, and was hotly contested at auction. Picture: Supplied

Step back in time

The home is believed to have been built in the early 1900s.

A family member who grew up on the property was able to provide a little of the history of the long-held home.

"The property was owned by my grand-grandmother initially, who came out from Ireland in the early 1900s," he said.

"They owned quite a bit of land in that street. It's a short walk to the railway station, so it was an ideal place for the workers to stay.

"It's been in the family, or extended family, for more than 100 years.

"We had a lot of great times there, plenty of fond memories, but I think it was time to move on. I was really happy the home was bought by a young couple."

The Helensburgh home boasts plenty of history. Picture: Supplied

Auction action

The three-bedroom home, which sits on a very large block of 2676 square metres, sold at auction for $1.215 million on Saturday to a buyer from the same suburb.

Bidding kicked off at $1 million.

After a number of $50,000 bids the increments decreased, with more than a dozen bids eventually placed by two parties.

CoreLogic records show that currently the median sales price of houses in Helensburgh is $1,252,500.

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

