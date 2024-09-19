Featured
NSW

Historic riverside terrace in Morpeth ready for next chapter

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 19 September 2024, 6:07 am

publication logo

128 to 130 Swan Street, Morpeth is listed for sale by expressions of interest with James Hannah at PRDnationwide. Picture supplied

A slice of history dating back to the convict era is on the market in Morpeth.

The three adjoining buildings, known as the Taylor's Bond Store, at 128 to 130 Swan Street are listed for sale by expressions of interest with James Hannah at PRDnationwide.

The building dates back to 1847. Picture supplied

"We are guiding $1.5 million for the property," Mr Hannah said.

Taylor's Bond Store is one of Morpeth's iconic buildings, crafted with handcrafted sandstone, solid timbers and a slate roof.

The property is zoned residential with commercial approval. Picture supplied

The riverside terrace dates back to 1847 when its three buildings comprised a store, a residence and a commercial bank.

Now the site of the Hunter River Studio, the building has operated in many forms in the 177 years since it was constructed.

"It is a special property with a lot of history," he said.

The building has been used for functions and events. Picture supplied

"The current owners have had the property for a number of years and ran a cafe initially but scaled it back to run it as an art gallery, a gift store and a functions and events centre.

"To have that location on the river and that piece of history in one of Australia's most historically important towns is a unique opportunity."

The building is zoned residential with commercial approval.

A building previously operated as a cafe. Picture supplied

"It has drawn a really broad range of interest," he said.

"We have had people look at it with hospitality interests, buyers looking at it as a residence and medical specialists looking at it for consulting rooms.

"It is zoned residential but from the types of buyers who have shown interest, there are clearly many options."

The verandah looks across the Hunter River. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in March 2022 for $1.1 million.

The site is included on the Morpeth Heritage Walk.

It was built by merchant and shipping agent James Taylor to store goods delivered to the river port town.

The building is on the riverfront. Picture supplied

Caleb Soul later took over the business and became notable for establishing the nationwide pharmacy brand, Soul Pattinson & Co.

Mr Hannah said Morpeth offered value compared with neighbouring suburbs such as Lorn.

"You're paying over $1 million for a renovator in Lorn and anything that is renovated is well over $2 million, so there is still value in Morpeth," he said.

Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

