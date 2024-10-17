Historic terrace on Boatmans Row sells two days after hitting the market

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

46 Nobbys Road, Newcastle has sold after two days on market with Kate Rundle at Walkom Real Estate. Picture supplied

A terrace house in the historic Boatmans Row in Newcastle East has sold within two days of hitting the market.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 46 Nobbys Road was listed with selling agent Kate Rundle at Walkom Real Estate.

The living room. Picture supplied

The sale price was undisclosed however, Ms Rundle confirmed the property sold in excess of the guide of $2 million.



"We had an offer on it before I ordered the signboard," Ms Rundle said.



"The buyer really wanted it, so it was all wrapped up pretty quickly."



An aerial view of the home's location. Picture supplied

Read more:'Melbourne buyer flies in to snap up Newcastle East terrace at auction'



She said the purchaser already owned another of the three-level terrace houses on Boatmans Row.



CoreLogic records show the house, which is unrenovated, was sold off by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation in November 2015 for $910,000.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

Set across three levels, the top floor has the master bedroom, main bathroom and a second bedroom.

The street-level floor has a large living area with bay windows and another bedroom at the rear, while the basement level has an additional bedroom, a second bathroom, the kitchen and the laundry.

The kitchen. Pic supplied

It also has a large courtyard and rear lane access to Shepherds Place.

Original period details include high ceilings, ornate staircases and polished timber floors.



It is one of 16 terraces on the historic Boatmans Row and the first to sell for more than $2 million.

The bathroom. Picture supplied

The Federation Queen Anne-style terraces row was built circa 1896 to accommodate heroic boatmen involved in shipwreck rescues during Port Hunter's early days.



They were later used as public housing until being sold as private residences.



Read more:'Warehouse conversion of historic inner-city fire station listed in Newcastle'



The terrace is in the heart of Newcastle East. Picture supplied

The row of terraces feature two central decorative bracketed gables and each terrace has a projecting bay window finished with shingles.



They are located within the Newcastle Urban Conservation area.



The terraces are within walking distance of Newcastle Beach, Nobbys Beach and the Newcastle Ocean Baths.

The terrace is directly opposite Fort Scratchley. Picture supplied

Set directly opposite Newcastle's Fort Scatchley, the homes on Nobbys Road were progressively sold off over a period of four years more than a decade ago by the Land and Housing Corporation.



The terraces rarely come to market.

"They are very tightly held," the agent said.

"Only a handful have come up for sale since they were originally sold off."

The backyard has rear lane access. Picture supplied

Read more:'Take a look inside the luxury barn house listed in Lovedale'

CoreLogic records show the most recent sale of one of the terraces was number 62 which sold for $1.41 million in 2021.

A renovated four-bedroom terrace at 66 Nobbys Road fetched the highest price for a house on the Boatmans Row when it sold for $1.95 million in 2020.

The terrace is one of 16 homes on Boatmans Row. Picture supplied

The value of the terraces has jumped significantly since the first sale in 2010 when number 66 was sold off for $592,000.



The median sale price of a house in Newcastle East is $1.92 million, according to CoreLogic.

Read more:'Unliveable' Tighes Hill cottage sells for $915k at auction'