Home prices up 0.7 per cent in February in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: Mortgage holders can breathe a sigh of relief as the Reserve Bank of Australia has chosen to maintain its current cash rate of 4.35% in its first meeting of 2024.

Dwelling values climbed 0.7 per cent in February, according to CoreLogic's latest Home Value Index. Picture Marina Neil

A RISE in home values was recorded across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in February.



CoreLogic's Home Value Index (HVI) report released on Friday revealed the pace of value growth across the region climbed over the past two months.



The region's dwelling values grew 0.7 per cent in February after a fall of 0.2 per cent in December followed by a 0.3 per cent rise in January.



Tim Lawless. Picture supplied

"Potentially we are seeing some renewed optimism enter the market on the back of speculation interest rates could be fall through the second half of the year, alongside lower inflation," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.

In Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, house values increased 0.9 per cent in February to hold a median value of $883,943.



Unit values recorded a slight rise of 0.1 per cent, with a median value of $685,660.

House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie climbed 0.9 per cent in February to hold a median value of $883,943. Picture Max Mason Hubers

Overall, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie dwelling values recorded the second fastest rate of annual value growth across regional NSW, with values up 6.5 per cent over the 12 months ending February.



"In dollar terms, this equates to an increase in the median dwelling value of about $51,645 over the past year," he said.



Hunter Valley records largest rise in regional NSW

In the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle), dwelling values rose 1.5 per cent in February, adding approximately $9,750 to the median value over the month.



Dwelling values rose 1.5 per cent in the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle) in February, adding approximately $9,750 to the median value over the month. Picture supplied

House values rose 1.5 per cent to hold a median of $700,945 and units grew 0.6 per cent to a median of $510,698.

"This was the largest monthly rise of any SA4 region across regional NSW and the largest month-on-month rise since March 2022," he said.



"The monthly surge comes after a relatively soft period in housing values across the Hunter region where values have been roughly flat over the previous four months.



"Whether this jump in local home values marks the start of a new phase of growth is uncertain given the relatively soft trend leading up to February."



Across the sub-regions of the Hunter Valley, including Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, Mr Lawless said there was a mixed result in housing values over the past year.



Lake Macquarie East and Lake Macquarie West recorded the largest rise in dwelling values, up 7.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.



At the other end of the spectrum, Maitland and the Upper Hunter recorded value gains of just 2.4 per cent and 4 per cent over the past year.

National housing values up 0.6 per cent in February

Overall, housing values posted a broad-based rise in February with the national HVI up 0.6 per cent.



CoreLogic's Home Value Index results from February 2024. Picture supplied

The acceleration from the 0.4 per cent increase in January was the strongest monthly gain since October last year.



Each of the capital cities and rest-of-state regions recorded a lift in values over the month, except Hobart where the market fell 0.3 per cent.

"Housing values have been more than resilient in the face of high interest rates and cost of living pressures," Mr Lawless, said.



"The ongoing rise in housing values reflects a persistent imbalance between supply and demand which varies in magnitude across our cities and regions."

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.