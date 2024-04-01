Home prices up 0.9 per cent in March in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: Video by Heartland Finance Australia.

Home values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie increased by 0.9 per cent in March according to CoreLogic's latest Home Value Index. Picture Max Mason Hubers

HOME values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie continue to strengthen, with CoreLogic's House Value Index (HVI) recording growth of 0.9 per cent in March.



The increase in dwelling values (houses and units) follows a rise of 0.7 per cent in February and 0.3 per cent in January, up 1.8 per cent over the last quarter.



House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie jumped by 0.9 per cent to hold a median value of $916,234 and unit values recorded an uptick of 0.8 per cent last month to hold a median value of $689,123 in March.

"The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie SA4 region recorded the third largest rise in dwelling values across regional NSW over the March quarter, up 1.8 per cent," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.



CoreLogic's Tim Lawless. Picture supplied

"Although values are up 6.6 per cent over the past 12 months, the market remains 1.9 per cent below the April 2022 peak.



"At the end of March 2024, values were 44.4 per cent above pre-COVID levels."



Hunter Valley dwelling values fall in March

After recording the largest growth in regional NSW in February, home values in the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle) fell 0.2 per cent in March.

House values fell 0.2 per cent to hold a median value of $708,997 and unit values dropped 0.8 per cent (median value $516,522).



However, it followed strong growth over the last quarter.

"The Hunter Valley recorded the fifth highest rate of growth [in regional NSW] over the quarter, up 1.5 per cent," he said.



"Values are only 0.8 per cent off their record highs from May 2022 following a 5.2 per cent rise in values over the past 12 months."



As at the end of March 2024, values were 57.9 per cent above pre-COVID levels.

Mr Lawless said both the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley regions have recorded a faster pace of capital gains relative to the broader regional NSW average where values were up 1.1 per cent over the quarter.

Rent values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie rose 3.7 per cent in the March quarter, adding approximately $22 per week to the median rental rate.



Weekly rents have increased by about $143 per week since the onset of COVID.

Meanwhile, selling conditions are roughly back to average levels across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region.



The median days on market in the region align with the decade average of 36 days.



National Home Value Index up 0.6 per cent

Dwelling value growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie was slightly higher than CoreLogic's national HVI which rose 0.6 per cent in March, on par with February's increase.



The increase takes the current upswing in national housing values through its 14th straight month of growth.



Since declining 7.5 per cent between April 2022 and January 2023, the national HVI has increased 10.2 per cent, or, in dollar terms, by approximately $71,832, rising to new record highs each month since November last year.

CoreLogic's Home Value Index results from March 2024. Picture supplied

Every capital city except Darwin (-0.2 per cent) recorded a rise in dwelling values over the month.

The national quarterly pace of growth has accelerated from 1.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 1.6 per cent in the March quarter 2024.



Although housing values are rising faster than at the end of last year, Mr Lawless said the quarterly trend of growth had halved relative to the middle of last year when home values were rising 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

"Rate hikes, cost of living pressures and worsening housing affordability are all factors that have contributed to softer housing conditions since mid-last year," he said.



"However, an under supply of housing relative to demand continues to keep upwards pressure on home values despite these headwinds."



