Hopeful renovators battle it out for mid-century renovator held for 65 years

6 Chislehurst Avenue, Figtree sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

It's a mid-century lover's dream and plenty turned out when a Figtree home went under the hammer.

There was the bold orange original kitchen from the 1950s, when the home was built, timber panelled walls in the open plan living area - and pool house right next to the freeform-shaped pool.

Renovators battled it out to secure the home, which ultimately sold for above the reserve price.



The home sold for $1,060,000 on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

The property: The home at 6 Chislehurst Avenue, Figtree. Sitting on 848.5 square metres, the home was in need of renovation.

Features include a large living room. Also included on this level are three bedrooms, a home office and a north-east facing kitchen. There are two bedrooms downstairs, a bathroom and internal access to a three to four car garage and workshop.

The rear yard also has an in-ground concrete pool. The home was being marketed as featuring mid-Century architecture, and was in need of some work.

The result: The home sold under the hammer for $1.06 million. The reserve price was $1 million.

The selling agent and auctioneer, Chris Stylis from LJ Hooker gave us the lowdown on the sale.



What made the property special?: "It was an emotional auction for the family," Mr Stylis said.



"When the original subdivision was happening at Chislehurst, the father bought this block, which was the first block sold. He bought it because of the view, the location in the cul-de-sac, and the size of the block.



"This was in the 1950s. He completed the family home in 1958-1959, and it's been in the same family all that time.

"The location of the home was important for everyone who inspected it. It's a quiet cul-de-sac, just up the road from the shopping centre, and it's walking distance to schools."

The home had been in the same ownership since the late 1950s. Picture: Supplied

"All the siblings and grandchildren were there. The whole family were there in attendance. There was family in Perth and other areas who couldn't be there in person, so we livestreamed the auction for them as it was such an emotional day, and they all wanted to be part of it."

And how many people were there to bid for the home?:

"There were four registered bidders, and all of them were people who had renovated previously," Mr Stylis said.



"The only people who were serious about buying it were those who could renovate it, as it needed to be brought back to its splendour. Three of the four were younger couples, although none of them were successful on the day."

How did the bidding unfold?: "Bidding opened at $820,000. There were 12 bids placed in total."

Where are the buyers from?: "The successful buyer was actually the first one to inspect the property. She's from Western Sydney, and is going to renovate it and live there."