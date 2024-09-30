Hot property: 1950s Hamilton South home fetches more than $1m

40 Hibberd Street, Hamilton South. Picture supplied.

A 1950s Hamilton South property with new carpet and a fresh coat of paint sold for $1.24 million at auction.

The home at 40 Hibberd Street went under the hammer on Saturday.

The home, sitting on a 587 square metre block, features three bedrooms (two with built-in wardrobes), one bathroom, and a living and dining area.

The living room. Picture supplied.

The family home also has a double garage with a workshop space and north-facing backyard.

Three registered bidders went toe-to-toe at Saturday's auction and placed about 20 bids between them, Mr Dorman said.

Bidding started at $1 million and went up in $10,000 to $20,000 lots, before it started to slow down around the $1.1 million mark.

The bathroom. Picture supplied.

The successful buyer was a born and bred Novocastrian currently living in Queensland, who had been looking to relocate back to Newcastle.

Selling agent, Steve Dorman of Dowling Property Group said he had about 40 groups through the property during the three-week campaign, and around 60 inquiries overall.

"It was definitely the area drawing people to the property," he said. "It's close to the racecourse, close to Beaumont Street, and close to great schools.

"It's a very solid brick home that has been standing for a long time."

The house is nearby the Newcastle racecourse. Picture supplied.

CoreLogic figures indicate the median value for houses in Hamilton South sat at $1.57 million, with a 66.8 per cent rise in the past five years.

A similar sized but fully renovated cottage at 15 Hibberd Street recently sold for $1.4 million, according to CoreLogic.

Other auction results in the Newcastle region this weekend included Salt Property's listing of 42 Lucas Crescent, Adamstown Heights, which drew eight registered bidders.

Bidding on the family-friendly suburban home with timber floorboards and windows and a modern kitchen began at $890,000, before eventually selling for $1.05 million.

A historic 1910 Islington house with a one-bedroom granny flat attached also sold in the $1 million range.

Represented by Street Property, 127 Fleming Street had four registered bidders, with an opening bid of $800,000 before the successful buyer secured the property at $1.1 million.

Spillane Property sold a hotly contested four-bedroom house at 227 Denison Street, Broadmeadow for under the suburb's average at $991,000, and a townhouse at 4/18 Janet Street, Jesmondfor $605,000.