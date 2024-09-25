Featured
NSW

Hot Property: $3m Wollongong apartment quickly snapped up

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 25 September 2024, 3:02 am

701/21 Harbour Street, Wollongong sold for $3 million. Picture: Supplied

Sydney buyers who had been on the lookout for several years have snapped up a multi-million dollar Wollongong apartment after a few weeks on the market.

The three-bedroom apartment, located at 701/21 Harbour Street, Wollongong sold for $3 million.

CoreLogic records show the listing was sold after 24 days on the market.

Read more: 'Swooped in and won it': Dozens of bids during Austinmer auction

The apartment sold after just a few weeks on the market. Picture: Supplied

The seventh floor property features ocean views, as well as a wraparound covered balcony and enclosed alfresco entertaining.

Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the property was sold to southern Sydney buyers.

"They're looking to put a foot on something for now, use it as a weekender, and retire down the track," he said.

"They had been looking for four to five years."

48 Mangerton Road, Wollongong sold for $2.55 million. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a luxury Wollongong home was sold prior to auction.

The four-bedroom home at 48 Mangerton Road, Wollongong changed hands for $2.55 million.

The estate-style home sits on 992 square metres of landscaped grounds.

Mr Kay said the home was sold to an Illawarra-based buyer.

"It's a beautiful property in a great location - the road is close to schools and hospitals," he said.

The co-selling agent was Nicole Kay.

33 Bushranger Parade, Calderwood sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Bidders have fought it out for a home in a "trophy location" near Albion Park.

The home at 33 Bushranger Parade, Calderwood sold for $1.26 million under the hammer this week.

The four-bedroom, Hamptons-style home sits on a 803 square metre block.

Selling agent, Ben Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said there were two registered bidders, with bidding kicking off at $1.15 million.

There were 11 bids placed, starting in $25,000 lots, before a range of $10,000, $5000 and $1000 bids were placed.

Mr Linnehan said Bushranger Parade was a "real trophy location", offering access to walking and bike tracks, as well as other amenities.

"It's a nice, level part of Calderwood that attracts a lot of families, downsizers and retirees," he said.

"It was sold to a local buyer, who is looking to relocate to something newer and one level."

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

