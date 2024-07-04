Hot property: Where are the Illawarra's next million-dollar suburbs?

Horsley (pictured) could soon join the million-dollar club. Picture: File image

What are the next Illawarra suburbs where house prices will exceed $1 million in 2025?



A new Ray White report predicts that several locations throughout the region will register a $1 million or more median house price.



The SA2 areas predicted to join the list are Shellharbour-Oak Flats (this covers Shellharbour City Centre, Oak Flats and Blackbutt); Horsley-Kembla Grange (covering Horsley, Kembla Grange, Dombarton and Huntley); Windang-Primbee (just covering Windang and Primbee); and Albion Park (covering Albion Park, Calderwood, Tullimbar and Tongarra).



Read more: How much the average Illawarra home's value went up during the past year

The new SA2 areas/suburbs that Ray White projects will join the million-dollar club in 2025. Figures courtesy of Ray White.

Atom Go Tian, Ray White Group senior data analyst, said the figures were based on looking at both the most recent price within the suburb and the average growth rate there during the past decade.



Shane Szakacs said Windang potentially becoming a million-dollar suburb didn't surprise him, as it had always been "one of those suburbs that people have seen potential in".

"You've got beach on one side, and lake on the other," he said.

However, he said Primbee was "probably the biggest sleeping giant in the Illawarra".

"The locals know it, but people from out of the area don't even know it exists," he said.

Read more: Focus on affordability: What can $750k buy you in the Illawarra?



The SA2 areas/suburbs that are already part of the million-dollar club. Figures courtesy of Ray White.

"You're 10 minutes to Wollongong and 10 minutes to Shellharbour, there's a great golf course nearby, and it's on the lake, with flat blocks."

Rob Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said he wasn't surprised by the news that the Albion Park area could soon be joining the million-dollar club.

For instance, he had seen houses in Albion Park township recently sell for around the $950,000 mark.

"Some of the stock in Albion Park is older homes, but it's an up-and-coming area, desirable, with plenty of rural land surrounding us that is used for farming so it has pleasant surrounds," he said.

"And we have terrific freeway access to Kiama and Wollongong."

What are the next Illawarra suburbs where house prices will exceed $1 million in 2025?

Prices on the rise

Mr Tian said nationally, prices were on the rise, and the Illawarra being near Sydney also created a spillover of demand.



Although psychologically the million-dollar mark could be a significant one for buyers, he said over time it would become less significant, even normalised as prices continued to increase.

"The standard won't be $1 million any more," he said.

"For example, in Sydney, I believe 90 per cent of suburbs are more than a million dollars.

"So from that perspective, (a million dollars) doesn't matter as much any more... A million dollars can become an outdated metric for expensive suburbs."

According to Ray White, as of May 2024, there were 857 suburbs in Australia with an average house price of at least $1 million, four times what it was in 2014 and 17.5 per cent greater than what it was just last year.

Most of these suburbs are in NSW, which has at least twice the number of million dollar suburbs as any other state at 358 suburbs as of 2024.

Ray White projects that nationally, an expected 99 new suburbs will surpass $1 million in 2025.