House backing onto Birubi Beach smashes suburb record with $4.35m sale

53 Ocean Avenue in Anna Bay has sold for a record $4.35 million with Dane Queenan at PRD Port Stephens. Picture supplied

A home backing onto Birubi Beach has smashed the suburb record in Anna Bay.



PRD Port Stephens listing agent Dane Queenan oversaw the $4.35 million sale of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 53 Ocean Avenue.

The property has direct access to Birubi Beach. Picture supplied

It is the first residential property in Anna Bay to fetch more than $4 million.



The result smashes the previous $3.96 million record in Anna Bay set in February with the sale of a six-bedroom property at 43b Anna Bay Road, also sold by Mr Queenan.

Floor-to-ceiling windows take in views of Birubi Beach. Picture supplied

"The property exchanged unconditionally for $4.35 million, which is exciting for the area considering prices have come back since COVID," Mr Queenan said.

"The previous record was $3.96 million, so this result is $390,000 above anything else in Anna Bay."

An aerial shot of the property's location. Picture supplied

By comparison, the property sold for a record price in February 2024 was a new build on an acreage with high-end finishes, a swimming pool and a pool house.

The family that owned the property at Ocean Avenue held it as their permanent residence since building the house in 1981.



The living room. Picture supplied

The property has expansive beach and ocean views across Birubi Beach to Stockton and Newcastle.

"This home is in original condition whereas the other home [43a Anna Bay Road] was six times bigger and brand new," he said.

The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

"This was an older-style beach house, but it had incredible views."

The listing attracted more than 60 groups through open house inspections and 300 email enquiries.



The property was sold before its scheduled auction date in February.

The main bedroom has balcony access. Picture supplied

"The owners decided they were happy to transact before the auction because they reached the level they were hoping for," he said.



"They were over the moon."



The rumpus room on the ground level. Picture supplied

Mr Queenan was guiding $4 million to $4.5 million for the property.

The listing drew interest from Sydney-based buyers; however, a buyer from Newcastle emerged as the successful purchaser.

"Because of the location, it generated a lot of interest, but realistically, because of the price point, in the end, there were only a handful of buyers showing genuine interest," he said.

The house is set on 595 square metres. Picture supplied

"We had a lot of interest from Sydney, but it was really positive that the purchaser was Newcastle-based."



Mr Queenan said the new owners plan to keep the property as a private holiday home.



Set on 595 square metres, the two-level house has floor-to-ceiling windows offering vast views of the ocean, beach and sand dunes.

The exterior of the home. Picture supplied

There are two living areas upstairs and downstairs, a kitchen with wrap-around benchtops, an open-plan living and dining area, and four bedrooms.

The main bedroom opens to the deck and has views of Birubi Beach.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is the best view of any home that I've been involved with selling," he said.

"It feels like you could touch the beach and there are very few places in Port Stephens where you can sit inside your home and watch people surfing.

The property has expansive ocean and beach views. Picture supplied

"It's quite scarce."

According to CoreLogic, the median sale price of a house in Anna Bay is $943,000.

The median house value in the suburb fell 8.9 per cent over the past 12 months.

53 Ocean Avenue, Anna Bay.