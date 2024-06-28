House that 'redefines luxury' sees Newcastle's Curious Practice win top prize

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock spoke to the media after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35 per cent on June 18, 2024.

Curious Practice's project, Aru House, in Maryville took out a major award at the 2024 New South Wales Architecture Awards on June 28. Picture Justin Aaron

A NEWCASTLE architect firm has taken out top honours in its category at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.



The winners were announced at an event held in Sydney on June 28.



The awards recognise the state's best new residential, commercial and public buildings, with excellence in design, place making and sustainability.



The project in Maryville took out the major award in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category. Picture Justin Aaron

A total of five Newcastle projects were awarded at this year's event.

The 82 winners and commendations were chosen by a jury of industry experts from a shortlist of more than 126 of NSW's leading architectural projects.



Newcastle architect firm Curious Practice took out the Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category for their Aru House project in Maryville which was an 11-square metre addition to the existing home.



The kitchen inside Aru House. Picture Justin Aaron

Curious Practice was nominated in the category alongside nine others, including eight Sydney-based projects.

In an interview with the Newcastle Herald earlier this year, Curious Practice architect Warren Haasnoot said the nominations were a major achievement for regional architects.

"It was a really good achievement for regional architects because a lot of the time there is a lot of money spent on the projects in Sydney," Mr Haasnoot said in February.

"For example, even though the addition to the house in Maryville was only 11 square metres, what we are trying to do is redefine the idea of luxury.

The interior of Aru House. Picture supplied

"Luxury is a garden and luxury is being able to engage with the environment, and it's about emotions and feelings more so than expensive materials."



The jury citation described Aru House as an "exemplar project that combines a thorough understanding of context, environmental awareness, and material capability".



Curious Practice also earned an award for its work on the Maggie Street project in Mayfield East. Picture Alex McIntyre

Curious Practice was also recognised with an award in the Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing category for its design of a series of townhouses in Mayfield East known as 'Maggie Street'.

The project was one of three Newcastle-based projects nominated in the category alongside CKDS Architecture, Hill Thalis Architecture + Urban Projects for its work on the Horizon Apartments at Honeysuckle and SJB, who earned a nomination for the Huntington apartment complex in Newcastle.

All three projects won awards in the Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing category.

SJB earned an award for its work on the Huntington apartment complex in Newcastle in the Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing category. Picture Tom Roe

Stockton-based firm Bastian Architecture picked up an award in the Sustainable category for its Olive Tree House project in Stockton.

The design was described by the jury as "an innovative two-storey single-family home of modest size, on a vacant portion of an urban block, creating inside/outside living options".



The Olive Tree House in Stockton designed by Bastian Architecture earned an award in the sustainable category. Picture Justin Aaron

Phoebe Glanville, Australian Institute of Architects chair of regional committee (Newcastle), said recognition at a state level showed the high calibre of architectural design coming out of studios in Newcastle.



"It is peer recognition for the work architects are doing and it promotes architecture outside of Sydney, which is a really positive thing," Ms Glanville said.

"It shows that you can create amazing, award-wining architecture outside of Sydney and that you don't need to be in the major cities."

Ms Glanville added that recognition at the awards was paving the way for young architects in Newcastle.

"Newcastle is a regional city, but it has a university with a fantastic architecture course linked to it, so we have really good graduates coming out of Newcastle University," she said.



"With these local firms winning awards and being nominated, it means they have companies to go and work for.

"To be recognised at a state level, it means we actually retain these really good architects to work on these beautiful projects in Newcastle."

The various juries this year undertook one of the biggest regional tours they have ever conducted, with 20 per cent of the shortlisted projects entered in, receiving a site visit in regional areas.

The 2024 NSW Architecture Awards program attracted 247 entrants.