How much Illawarra home prices have gone up in the 4 years since COVID

This month marks four years since the pandemic kicked in, with the property boom being felt in the Illawarra soon after. Picture: Supplied

The COVID-influenced property boom caught most industry experts by surprise - and had some initially questioning their future in the industry.



"I can remember standing in an empty open home during the first restrictions thinking I would need to change careers," Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said.

"As people became aware that there were new lifestyle options to work from home, the boom began to gain momentum.

Figures courtesy of CoreLogic.

"There was a perfect storm of events including dramatic interest rate falls, work from home opportunities and the easing of restrictions that combined to see a market growth cycle that was a huge benefit to Illawarra property prices."

Wollongong LGA values have had a median increase of $242,000 since COVID (March 2020 to March 2024).



In the Wollongong LGA, the median dwelling value is currently $918,543.

In the Wollongong LGA, the median dwelling value is currently $918,543. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said in Wollongong, values increased by 46.4 per cent, or $291,148 from the onset of COVID in March 2020 to a cyclical peak in April 2022, which was the month prior to the first interest rate rise.



Values across the LGA dropped by 12.5 per cent through the early phase of the rate hiking cycle, finding a floor in January 2023. Since bottoming out, the Wollongong market is up six per cent.

Mr Lawless said although the 46.4 per cent surge in Wollongong dwelling values through the pandemic cycle was extreme, it was a little lower than the broader regional NSW average where values were up 53.5 per cent.



"However, given the higher dwelling values across Wollongong, in dollar terms the surge in values between March 2020 and the cyclical peak was more significant than the regional NSW average at $291,148 and $241,209 respectively," he said.



"Across the local area, Wingecarribee and Kiama dwelling values recorded the largest gains through the pandemic, but these regions have also recorded the largest correction since peaking in May 2022."



Neil Webster, chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW Illawarra Chapter. Picture: Supplied

While the COVID boom has long since passed, Illawarra buyers and sellers will be wondering what's next for the property market.

Mr Webster, also now chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW Illawarra Chapter, said he believed we will see a more "normal" and steady growth in prices across the Illawarra over the next couple of years.



"The secret is certainly out about the lifestyle and convenience of the region and with a change to a younger demographic, better infrastructure and further changes in our industry workforces, this will continue to mark the region a highly desirable destination," he said.

"Looking the current data and economic forecasts, I'm expecting we will see growth from three per cent to five per cent per annum at a minimum."

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Mr Lawless said dwelling values are once again rising across each LGA within the Illawarra region and surrounds.



This ranges from a 8.6 per cent rise over the past 12 months in Shellharbour to a 1.9 per cent increase in Wingecarribee values over the past year. Kiama values are up 4.5 per cent, Wingecarribee eight per cent and Wollongong five per cent.

"With sentiment starting to lift amid lower than forecast inflation and anticipation of rate cuts later this year, we are expecting housing values will continue to trend higher through the calendar year," he said.



"However the pace of gains is likely to be far lower than what we saw through the pandemic. A five to six per cent rise over the year would be a reasonable outcome for the region."

As for those looking to transact within the Illawarra market, Mr Webster said buying and selling was always about timing. Therefore, his advice was to "always buy when you are ready and sell when you are ready".



"Waiting and trying to predict the best time in the market will invariable see buyers and sellers miss their objective," he said.

"For buyers - when you find the home that is right for you, buy it. The next one you find may cost you more.

"For sellers, make sure you are working with an agent who knows how to get the best price for your property in any market."

