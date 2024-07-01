How much the average Illawarra home's value went up during the past year

The region's median housing value could soon surpass $1 million, an expert says. Picture: File image

The Illawarra's property market has outperformed all other regions throughout the state during the past financial year, a new report has found.

Meanwhile, the region's median housing value could soon surpass $1 million.

According to CoreLogic's Hedonic Home Value Index, across regional areas of NSW, the Illawarra was the best performing market during the past year in terms of annual increase in dwelling values (houses and units combined), with prices up by 7.7 per cent and currently sitting at a median of $968,556.



Figures courtesy of CoreLogic.

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said this represented a median increase of about $70,000 over the past 12 months.

"We're still seeing housing values in the area that are lower than Sydney," he said.

"So that's also attractive that you have a dwelling value that, while I wouldn't describe it as affordable by any stretch, there is probably still some level of demand overflow from the Sydney market towards the Illawarra for the affordability benefits."

Mr Lawless said the Illawarra market was currently still 2.4 per cent below its record high for values, which was in May 2022.

He said the region's market hasn't quite staged a recovery yet.

"But I think at this rate of growth... If we see another couple of months where values rise a little more than one per cent (each month), which is what we're seeing at the moment, then within the next three months we'll see the market posting a recovery."

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Mr Lawless said if dwelling values continued to rise by about one per cent month-on-month, the Illawarra's median dwelling value could well go past $1 million soon.

"It would only take about three months before it's getting up to that mark," he said.

"Everything depends on whether the market continues at this pace, but at the moment it doesn't really seem to be showing any evidence of slowing down.

"The pace of growth is also a little stronger than Sydney, which is up by about half a per cent (per month).

"It's highly likely we'll see the median value once again breaching the million-dollar mark in the next few months."

Illawarra units have held their value a little better than houses or dwellings overall, with a growth of nine per cent over the past year.

Mr Lawless said this was largely attributable to price-points, and affordability constraints.

"It does look like the unit sector is a little harder to deliver new supply, given developers are facing significant margin compression," he said.

"Trying to get something delivered into say, the greenfield detached housing market is probably a little easier than trying to deliver medium to high-density stock when building costs are this high."

By comparison, the HVI revealed that Australian dwelling values increased a further 0.7 per cent in June, taking growth to eight per cent across financial year 2023-24.

This is the equivalent of a $59,000 increase to the median dwelling value in Australia, which is now $794,000.

The annual rise was in stark contrast to the financial year 2022-23, when CoreLogic's national index was down two per cent.