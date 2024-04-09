How WIN Grand could boost other Wollongong development sites

The site at 29-31 Denison Street, Wollongong is for sale. Picture: Supplied

The impending WIN Grand project in Wollongong could also potentially boost the value of nearby development sites according to property industry insiders.

That includes the development site at 29-31 Denison Street, Wollongong is for sale.

The site, which has a land area of 1387 square metres is for sale via Expressions of Interest, closing on May 2.

The property has a guide of $4 million. Picture: Supplied

The site is DA approved for 36 residential apartments and two commercial suites.



CoreLogic records show the property last sold in October 2021 for $3.2 million.



It was previously listed for sale for $4.95 million last year with a different agent.

The current selling agent, Taleah Thomas from Colliers Wollongong said the property now has a price guide of $4 million.



Ms Thomas said the site had been DA approved since it was previously listed, and there were interested local and Sydney-based buyers.



There is a commercial building on the site that is currently tenanted on a short-term lease.

"They're trying to capitalise on the market; they have done some work down this way, but they're based in Sydney," Ms Thomas said of the sellers.



A look at the WIN Grand site, that will take up a city block in the Wollongong CBD. The site has changed hands for $70 million. Picture: Supplied

After decades spent putting together the jigsaw puzzle of properties that went into the city block WIN Grand development, WIN boss Bruce Gordon has sold the site.

The billionaire has sold the block bordered by Keira, Crown, Atchison and Burelli streets to developer Level 33 for $70 million.



Unveiled in September 2021, the WIN Grand development was to include 402 apartments across three residential buildings, a cinema, exhibition space and music venue, office space, and retail along the Crown Street frontage.



"The sale of WIN Grand is the highest land value transaction for a development site in the Wollongong CBD and while WIN will no longer own the site, we remain committed to the project and will continue our involvement by investing back into the site," Birketu and WIN CEO Andrew Lancaster said recently.



Ms Thomas said WIN Grand will help out-of-area developers "believe in that part of our town".

Therefore, she said the project could only be beneficial for the buyer of a site such as the Denison Street listing.

"I think it definitely lifts up the entire market," Ms Thomas said.

"Looking at the WIN Grand site as it is today, it's not in the greatest state... Once that happens and people can see that that's moving ahead, it's going to revitalise our city.

"So therefore, where perhaps the mall starts now, the value will carry over to where WIN Grand stops.

"There are these island sites that are dilapidated, and they will come up in value at some point."

The WIN Grand concept was approved by the Southern Regional Planning Panel in February last year.



The Denison Street property is also being marketed as having the potential to be further maximised by incorporating the new affordable housing incentive scheme, which permits extra floorspace ratio and height if the criteria is met.



"There are all these affordable schemes from the government," Ms Thomas said.



"While it's approved for 38 products, a developer may buy it, take that DA and do some work on it, then take that DA back to council and look to incorporate affordable housing to try and get an uplift in floorspace ratio and height.

"I think we will start to see that happen in these smaller projects in Wollongong and nearby suburbs."

