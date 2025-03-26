Howdy, neigh-bour: house listed in Broadmeadow includes 10 horse stables

WATCH: After delivering back-to-back budget surpluses, Labor Treasurer Dr. Jim Chalmers has this year handed down a budget in deficit.

A house opposite Newcastle Racecourse has hit the market, complete with a row of horse stables on the property.

Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent Nick Stewart is marketing the property in Broadmeadow for sale by expressions of interest.



An aerial view of the property at 146 Chatham Street, Broadmeadow listed with Nick Stewart at Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied

It has a guide of $1.05 million to $1.15 million, and expressions of interest close on April 7.

The property at 146 Chatham Street includes a three-bedroom, two-bedroom house on a 686-square metre block.

There are 10 concrete horse stables at the rear and two storage areas.

The property includes 10 horse stables. Picture supplied

Mr Stewart tipped the property to attract interest as a renovation project. However, the majority of enquiries are from investors keen to retain the horse stables.



"We expected there to be more interest from buyers wanting to get rid of the stables and renovate the home," Mr Stewart said.

The block spans 686 square metres. Picture supplied

"Most of our interest has been from investors who have some level of interest or involvement with horses, whether in racing or veterinary medicine."



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2001 for $305,000.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house on the property. Picture supplied

The house is not renovated, and the floorplan includes a lounge room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, laundry and a large mudroom.

According to the agent, the horse stables have been unused for several years.

"The property was purchased more than 20 years ago by a racing family who often races horses at Newcastle Racecourse," he said.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"The family used it for around 10 to 15 years to keep the horses in the stables.

"When they were racing, they would take the horses across Chatham Street to the racetrack, race them and take them back to the stables.



The property is opposite Newcastle Racecourse. Picture supplied

"However, as Chatham Street became busier, they had to move their stables within the grounds of the racecourse, so they have been sitting empty for about 10 years.

"The stables are solid; they are built out of concrete but could benefit from a touch-up."

The property is currently tenanted.

According to CoreLogic, the median house price in Broadmeadow is $1.11 million.

