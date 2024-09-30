'Hugs and cheers': A win for first home buyers at Berkeley auction

The two-bedroom home at 13 Kent Street, Berkeley sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

There were emotional scenes as first home buyers snapped up a Berkeley property under the hammer.

The home was listed for sale after 65 years in the same family.

For this week's Under the Hammer, selling agent, Louie Piculovski from Ray White South Wollongong filled us in on the sale.

The home sold for $690,000. Picture: Supplied

The property: The two-bedroom home at 13 Kent Street, Berkeley. Sitting on 575.4 square metres, the home features a lock-up garage, and a studio at the rear. It also offers easy access to lake walking tracks and nearby sports grounds.

The result: The home sold for $690,000 under the hammer.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Berkeley is $740,000.

What made the property special?: It's on a flat, level block, close to sporting facilities and the lake.

CoreLogic records indicate the home was built in 1959. It's been in the same family since then, and was being sold as a deceased estate.

Berkeley is really becoming popular for first home buyers and investors; it's really starting to lose that stigma.

Can you set the scene at the auction?: It was conducted in our auction room, and there were five registered bidders. We had a battle between someone who wanted to build a duplex there, and a young couple who were first home buyers.

How did the bidding unfold?: Bidding started at $650,000. There was some backwards and forwards between the two groups. It was jumping up in $10,000 lots, with a handful of bids placed.

The young couple, who are from the Illawarra, were the successful buyers. It was emotional; plenty of hugs and cheers. They had been looking for a while. They had been to a few places in Berkeley that were for sale, but were perhaps a little expensive.

What are the buyers' plans?: It'll get a lick of paint, some work, and they'll move in. I believe their future plan is to eventually knock it down and rebuild.