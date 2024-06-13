Hunter Valley homestead with lavender farm listed for $4.5m to $4.75m

A RIVERSIDE homestead with a lavender farm has hit the market in Hunter Valley wine country.
Koorakai, at 232a Fernhill Road in Dalwood, is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Cain Beckett at Jurds Real Estate.
Mr Beckett is guiding $4.5 million to $4.75 million for the acreage.
Positioned on the bank of the Hunter River, the lifestyle property occupies 130 acres, including a boutique lavender farm which produces flowers for the owners' side business creating soaps and oils.
"There is around two acres of lavender," Mr Beckett said.
"The owners of the property pick it themselves and have it manufactured into products, so oils, soaps and that sort of thing, and sell them at the markets."
The home was built less than a decade ago, but it was constructed in the style of a traditional country homestead.
"It is constructed to be in that style because the owners wanted an old homestead, so it was built like they used to make them," he said.
"It is basically a classic homestead, but with all the modern proportions and layout."
The house comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms and features including a high-pitched roof with three-metre ceilings and brickwork using bricks sourced from a Gunnedah kiln.
Wrap-around verandas take in the view of the Hunter River and surrounding countryside.
Mr Beckett said the homestead's high position maximised the riverfront views.
"It is quite elevated," he said.
"It is unique in the sense that it is right down on the river because it looks along the bends of the river, which is unusual."
Inside combines modern features with classic charm, with recycled bridge timbers and polished timber floors.
A central cupola on top of the house and oversized locally-made timber windows allow natural light to flow into the home.
The country-style kitchen has an antique Aga cooker, a handmade cedar island bench top, and a huge butler's pantry.
Large stacker doors lead out to the outdoor living space.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a lounge room with a combustion fireplace, as well as a formal living space with leadlight doors.
There are four bedrooms, including the master suite with an ensuite and a large walk-in robe, and a maid bathroom with a deep-soak tub.
The property also includes a large barn.
"Most of the enquiry is coming from large landholders who are downsizing to be closer to family," he said.
"It has had some Sydney-based enquiry as well, but because of the quality of land and the quality of the house, it has appealed particularly to that market of downsizers."
In the market for a lavender farm?
It's not the only property on the market with a lavender farm.
In Carabooda in Western Australia, Sam Fazio at NAI Harcourts Metro has listed an operational lavender farm, which produces essential oils and other lavender products, for sale via expressions of interest.
The property at 272 Old Yanchep Road includes an on-site gift shop, a cafe and manufacturing facilities for products such as lavender oils, room sprays, soaps, candles, body oils and creams.
There are two homes on the property, making it ideal for an owner-operator who wants to live on the site.
In Queensland, another lavender farm opportunity is offered with the sale of Amandine Lavender in Qunaba.
The seven-acre property at 288 Seaview Road is being sold as a farm including the three-bedroom classic Queenslander-style home, land, machinery, stock and business.
The property has successfully operated as a tourist destination and gift shop for the past 15 years.
Amandine Lavender is listed for sale at $1.75 million with Barbara Burstall at Local Property Group Logan.