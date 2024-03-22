'I felt for them': Industry responds to collapse of Illawarra builder

Real estate secrets: Regulator moves to stamp out unfair property sale practices.

The collapse of a "substantial builder", Project Coordination, has taken some in the industry by surprise.



However, industry experts also say there are many contributing factors leading to even long-standing builders going into administration.

After nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW, Project Coordination met with employees in Canberra and Wollongong this week to inform them of the company's situation.

The Village at Corrimal was among Project Coordination's work. Picture: Supplied

The company, which expanded in 2000 with the opening of a second office in Wollongong, has been a fixture of the Illawarra, winning awards and being enlisted for a number of high-profile projects.



Illawarra-based developer Jennifer Macquarie, director of the Fountaindale Group of Companies, offered her thoughts on the Project Coordination collapse.

"I felt really bad for them, because it's a 50-year-old family business over a couple of generations, and they've obviously put their heart and soul into it," she said.

"It resonated with me because we've got a similarly structured business in that it's two generations and it's been going for almost the same period of time. I felt for them really, because I could relate."

Illawarra-based developer Jennifer Macquarie, director of the Fountaindale Group of Companies. Picture: File image

Mrs Macquarie said many of the building firm collapses that were occurring were an "accumulation of the past few years".

"They (builders overall) may have entered into fixed-price contracts a couple of years ago, and they're often quite large contracts that take a couple of years to build," she said.

"They made a loss on multiple jobs, (so) they take on a new job thinking, 'this will get us out of it', and then there's a problem on that job.

"They keep trying to work their way out of it, but in the end it's just too hard."

Mrs Macquarie said while the environment that builders operated within was improving in some respects, it was still problematic.

"I can see how during the peak period of COVID when prices escalated over a couple of years to 40 per cent, and (now) margins aren't 40 per cent, so there just wasn't any buffer," she said.



"It just absorbs all the profit margin they have incorporated, and they still have to deliver. This often means they have to pull money out of their resources just to finish somebody's job, or multiple jobs.

"The operating environment has improved in that prices aren't increasing as much as they were, (in) construction goods and labour prices.

"But they are still going up a little. Steel prices came down a little for a while, but labour costs are still going up as there's a shortage of trades.

"It's improving, but for anybody who's been trying to work their way out of those periods of difficulty over the past couple of years, it's not easy."

Brian Seidler, executive director of the Master Builders Association NSW said such companies going into administration wasn't good news for the industry, as builders going out of business would impact on the state's ability to meet its housing targets. In NSW's case, this is about 377,000 new homes over the next five years.

Mr Seidler said when such company collapses happen, his initial concern was whether or not the contractors who had been working for the company and the employees received their entitlements.

Brian Seidler, executive director, Master Builders Association of NSW. Picture: Supplied

"The other concern is that in many instances, particularly recently, we're seeing builders who have been established in the industry - such as this company, who do a lot of work in the ACT and NSW - who have had this happen.

"There was no notice (that this was going to happen), no reports of them letting people go and the like, and they were a substantial builder."

Looking ahead, Mr Seidler said the MBA envisaged major increases in labour rates.

Mr Seidler said there was a lot of building work in the Illawarra, particularly in apartment construction, and they were seeing the industry was going to cost more to operate in.

"We're also seeing that building products are starting to level out, the cost of materials, but labour is the area that's uncontrolled," he said.

The company reportedly has 14 active building projects, including 10 in the ACT and four in NSW. However, details of current builds and projects in the Illawarra has not been released.



In their statement, the company's directors described the decision to enter administration as "soul-destroying".

RSM Australia was appointed as the administrators of the company.

RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said the majority of the company's 67 staff - 38 of whom are based in the ACT and 29 in NSW - had been made redundant and would receive the majority of their employee entitlements immediately.

The majority of the NSW staff are from the Illawarra region.

