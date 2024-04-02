Illawarra apartment prices are growing faster than houses

Phill Balding says he understands why many aspiring home buyers would favour apartments over houses. Picture: Robert Peet

Units in the Illawarra saw a steeper rise in prices than houses in March.

Illawarra units were up by 1.9 per cent over the month, while houses inched up by just 0.1 per cent.



And skyrocketing house prices could be forcing home buyers into the cheaper unit market, according to CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless.

Illawarra units were up by 1.9 per cent over the month, with a current median value of $733,758. Picture: Supplied

The region's median house value is currently $1,013,581, while for units there is a current median value of $733,758, according to CoreLogic.



Mr Lawless said as housing affordability has become more pressing we could be seeing more buyers looking towards the medium to high-density sector due to the lower price points.

Mr Lawless said although the gap between house and unit values has narrowed a little since mid-2022 in the Illawarra, there is still a significant difference in pricing across the two types of housing.

"In March, the median unit value across the Illawarra region was almost $280,000 lower than the median house value," he said.

"Five years ago the gap was a much smaller $101,300."

Appeal of apartments

Phill Balding recently returned to the Illawarra after he was priced out of Sydney's housing market.

He's in the early stages of establishing a housing advocacy group in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven to support more residential developments and higher density around town centres and train stations in the Illawarra in a bid to improve affordability.

Mr Balding has been inspired by Sydney YIMBY, the community group advocating for greater housing density in Sydney (for which he acted as secretary).



Mr Balding had been co-renting an apartment in Fairy Meadow, in order to be close to the beach and public transport. He's now in a shared house in Woonona.

"I wanted to move in with friends, and I stopped going to the office in Sydney as often," he said of the change in lifestyle. "I was going there twice a week, and now I'm probably going once a fortnight.

"The lifestyle in Woonona is good; it's nearer to the beach for me. And I'm still close to the train station, although the trains aren't as frequent.

"I feel Woonona should be full of apartments, but it's crazy that they aren't (many) being built around here due to zoning. It's a place of high amenity and it's got the train station and shops."

Mr Balding said he could see why for an aspiring first home buyer, apartments could be a more appealing and affordable option than a house and land package, or a fixer-upper house.

"And a lot of people, say in areas like Corrimal, who want to stay in their community are considering apartments," he said.

"And I think that's why you're seeing prices rise, because people want to stay in their own communities over having a backyard.

"If I was to buy, I'd be buying a two-bedroom unit, which is probably more likely around Fairy Meadow where they're being built. And there's a few in Corrimal that might be affordable.

"Right now I haven't settled on where exactly I want to be though."

At the end of March, Illawarra house values were up by 0.1 per cent for the month. The region's median house value is currently $1,013,581. Picture: File image

Getting a foot on the property ladder

Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said apartments were increasingly an entry-level option for young buyers, with plenty of supply in the area.

"I'm not selling houses to many young buyers these days, unless they've got good backing and good savings, or they've already been in an apartment and going to the next level," he said.

Mr Andonovski said there was also a lifestyle element to apartment living, with some buyers favouring living in a Wollongong unit near the beach, rather than for example, purchasing a house and land package further afield.

"I'm seeing a shift, (for example) I know couples who bought in Calderwood," he said.

"The land was cheap. But they're over living down here; they say they're too far away and they're always going to Wollongong or Sydney, and they feel it's a little out of the way.

"Or there are older houses in West Wollongong, Figtree or Mount Saint Thomas... There are houses there that are affordable, but at that level they need work."



One expert says housing values across the region have been on an upwards trend since February last year. Picture: Supplied

Prices still rising

Meanwhile, Mr Lawless said housing values across the region have been on an upwards trend since February last year.



However, the pace of growth has clearly eased since June last year, with the quarterly trend in value growth reducing from 2.6 per cent to just 0.1 per cent by the end of last year.



"The past quarter has seen growth conditions reaccelerate a little, with values rising 1.5 per cent over the March quarter," he said.

"Although the trend is clearly upwards, values were down slightly in October and December of 2023.



"Overall, values have risen over 12 of the past 14 months."



This two-bedroom unit at 32/22 Gladstone Avenue, Wollongong recently sold for $590,000. Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra was the selling agent. Picture: Supplied

Looking ahead, although the pace of growth has slowed, it doesn't look like the Illawarra market is set to move through another downturn just yet.



"With housing supply remaining low, it's likely low supply relative to housing demand will keep some upwards pressures on prices, but not to the same extent as we were seeing through the middle of last year when local values were rising at the quarterly rate of 2.6 per cent," Mr Lawless said.

"Once interest rates start to reduce, potentially later this year or early next year, we could see some additional demand flowing into the market as confidence and borrowing capacity improves."

