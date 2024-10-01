Illawarra home values up again - but there could be good news for buyers

According to CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI), at the end of September, the median Illawarra dwelling value was $985,958. Picture: Supplied

Illawarra home values have increased again, but there could be some positive signs for buyers in the remaining months of 2024.

According to CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI), at the end of September, the median Illawarra dwelling (houses and units combined) value was $985,958, up by 0.7 per cent for the month.

Illawarra house values were up by 0.6 per cent for the month, with the median now sitting at $1,064,097.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, Illawarra units have a median value of $756,074, up by one per cent for the month.



However, CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said there was a slowing in the rate of growth in the Illawarra.

"This is probably a reflection of more stock coming into the marketplace; through spring and into early summer I think that will continue," he said.

"And affordability is probably another factor that is starting to bite a little as we see prices quite high, household disposable incomes remain low, and balance sheets are continually stretched."

The remainder of 2024

Mr Lawless said for the final three months of 2024 in the Illawarra, he expected sellers to continue being more active.

"We're seeing a rise in advertised stock levels, which is probably one of the reasons why we've seen some heat coming out of the market to some extent," he said.

"I would expect that would continue. That's great news for buyers; they'll have more choice, and a little less urgency.

"With the consensus being that interest rates will be coming down... Even though the timing's a little uncertain, that should help to bolster confidence to some extent.

"But I think there's still a few headwinds at play, being affordability, even with inflation getting under control and interest rates potentially coming down, we're still seeing sentiment quite low, which could be a barrier for more activity."



Illawarra house values were up by 0.6 per cent for the month. Picture: Supplied

The million-dollar mark

Last week, CoreLogic Million-Dollar Markets report showed the number of suburbs throughout the region that have a median house value at or above $1 million.

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said 62.3 per cent of the Illawarra suburbs analysed were now in the million-dollar club for house prices.

As the Illawarra's overall median dwelling value nears $1 million, Mr Lawless said the million-dollar mark was "still a milestone that I wouldn't say people aspire to, but it's definitely a reference point in the market".

"We're not far off that point at the moment in the Illawarra," he said. "So I wouldn't be surprised if the market does either tick over the million-dollar mark again as a median, or get very close.

"The rate of growth is slowing down, so whether or not we get to a median of $1 million again is anyone's guess. The market might peter out before we get there.

"The last time we saw the median up around the $1 million mark was just before rate hikes in the middle of 2022.

"But regardless of whether it hits the $1 million mark, I think in many ways, a million dollars is the new black. It's a typical property [in the Illawarra] these days, and doesn't provide a real benchmark for the premium end of the market any more."