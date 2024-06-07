Illawarra spots named among top regional locations for first home buyers

John Iafolla and partner Laura Adams purchased their first home last year. Picture: Supplied

After nearly two years of looking for the right property to buy, John Iafolla and partner Laura Adams had a firm idea of what they wanted in a first home.

He said they had looked at homes in a variety of suburbs, including Dapto, and were set on buying a house.

"We didn't consider apartments or units," the 25-year-old said.

Home loan approvals for first home buyers are rebounding to their highest levels since COVID with many looking to take their first step onto the property ladder in 2024, according to the LJ Hooker Group.

"We wanted a place with a yard, flat level block, with access down the back.

"We were considering all options in the Illawarra... There weren't many places we snubbed or didn't particularly want. We did consider different places, there were a couple that popped up in the Dapto area.

"But the majority of what we were interested in came down to price, and what we were looking for ended up being (in) Albion Park, Albion Park Rail, Lake Illawarra, Barrack Heights. That was generally where we found ourselves looking."

The couple eventually bought a three-bedroom home in Albion Park Rail last year.



Mr Iafolla said the property they bought was an original '70s built home, and they had undertaken what has eventually become a fully-fledged renovation inside.



"We were conservative in what we were looking at, and between both families we've got some people who have the skills to help us out with some of the renovations," he said.

"We looked at a couple of homes like this one, and if it required a little work we weren't going to shy away from it."



Could apartment living in Wollongong be the best answer for first home buyers? Picture: File image

Where to look?

The real estate network has identified the suburbs across each state and territory - both within capital cities and regional areas - where buyers can secure a home and remain eligible for a range of government assistance packages.



The Illawarra has featured among the list of most suitable regional NSW suburbs for first home buyers.



Mathew Tiller, head of research for the LJ Hooker Group said the suburbs identified best suited the profile for first home buyers while not surpassing various government grant/assistance thresholds.



In NSW, from last year the threshold for stamp duty/transfer duty exemptions increased from $650,000 to $800,000, and the threshold for stamp duty concessions increased from $800,000 to $1 million.



The report found first time buyers in the Illawarra who sought a detached housecould well find what they were looking for in Dapto, which has a median sale price of $735,000.



Mr Tiller said there had been plenty of greenfields development in and around Dapto and other areas of Wollongong.

"There has been a lot of land releases, and house and land packages, around that area. So with that comes affordability as well, the provision of a lot of those land lots and the competition between estates.

"That helps when you're looking to get into the market; you do have more choice, and can negotiate a little more, as there is availability in those markets.

"Dapto is one of those areas that has probably been an up-and-coming market."

Mathew Tiller, head of research for the LJ Hooker Group. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, prospective buyers seeking units (apartments and townhouses) were advised to consider Wollongong, with a median sale price of $700,000.

"I think for an area like Wollongong and most regional centres outside of the capital cities, first home buyers can still have good choice across different property types," Mr Tiller said.

"They can really choose in terms of what they are looking for in terms of location. Is it a big backyard? Or looking to be in a more central location close to nightlife? Somewhere like Wollongong, they have a good choice about what property suits their lifestyle.

"They can choose an apartment in Wollongong if they want to be close to that type of activity, or if they want the backyard... There is the option of house and land packages (elsewhere in the area) because the price-points are generally under that threshold where they get government assistance."

'We took advantage of that'

Meanwhile, currently the median sales price of houses in Albion Park Rail is $783,750.

Mr Iafolla said the increased transfer duty concessions afforded first home buyers were a key driver in pursuing the home they eventually bought.

"The announcement of them lifting the threshold for first home buyers... That bar lifted, which meant we had the ability to try and purchase something that was within our means, but gave us an advantage of paying less or no stamp duty.

"So we took advantage of that. We paid under the threshold, so we were able to purchase without paying stamp duty.

"In hindsight, the changes with the stamp duty concessions being raised, we're in the best position we could have been, purchasing the place we did. If we'd purchased it six months before we would have paid the stamp duty. If we'd bought the other homes we were bidding for, it would have been at a higher price plus stamp duty.

"So everything that happened aligned, and we just had the patience to stick it out and make sure we found one we were really confident in."

Neil Webster, chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW Illawarra Chapter. Picture: Supplied

The industry weighs in

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is also chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW Illawarra Chapter

He said as far as units were concerned, first home buyers were looking around Wollongong due to the lifestyle, amenities and proximity to employment.

"In terms of buying homes, it always comes back to location... If they have a family they'll want to be near schools, for example," he said.

"I think Dapto in terms of price-point is probably a better option for most of them. But we are seeing a range of suburbs at the moment that are getting strong attention due to the price-point, such as Berkeley and Unanderra.

"I think Dapto, in terms of what it offers - good schooling, shopping, access to the freeway - is now an area a lot of first home buyers will be looking at."

Mr Webster said in the current climate, some aspiring first home buyers may need to re-evaluate their priorities in terms of what they buy. For example, this could mean purchasing a two-bedroom house instead of three, or a unit instead of a house.

"I'm probably from an age where we bought something older, an apartment or a house. That was your first home, but it wasn't your forever home, but you'd work towards it. You'd renovate it or update it, or eventually sell it and step up to the next level.

"I think the realisation for a lot of first home buyers now is that affordability wise, that's probably getting out of reach for some first home buyers.

"So it's a case of let's start by buying an apartment, let's get into the market with an apartment or a townhouse, buy something that's more affordable and have the lifestyle that comes with it.

"And then eventually that asset is something they use as equity for the next purchase, or they sell it and step up to a bigger home."