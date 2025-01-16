Illawarra winners and losers: what happened to your suburb's price in 2024

Of the more than 60 Illawarra suburbs analysed by CoreLogic, the majority experienced value growth during the past 12 months. Picture: File image

The Illawarra property market ended 2024 with a slight dip in overall values, with further declines likely in the coming months.

Meanwhile, while the majority of Illawarra locations experienced value growth during the past 12 months, some of the region's most expensive markets had a drop in values.

CoreLogic's Home Value Index (HVI) ended the year with values down 0.1 per cent nationally over the month. In annual terms, Australian home values were up 4.9 per cent in 2024.



Regional housing markets finished the year on a stronger note, with values up six per cent over the year, compared with a 4.5 per cent rise across the combined capitals.



In the Illawarra,the median dwelling valueis $972,924,up by 3.5 per cent over the past 12 months.



However, during the month of December, Illawarra values dropped by 0.5 per cent.

"It's not necessarily the Illawarra bouncing back in value growth - it's clear there is a fade in the rate of growth," CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said of the annual increase.

"I think it's more a case of Sydney slowing more sharply than the Illawarra has, which means the Illawarra has shown an out-performance.

"The Illawarra quarterly growth has dipped into the negatives over the past two months. And it looks like that trend is gathering some momentum, so I wouldn't be surprised to see some further declines in the coming months."

In the Illawarra the median dwelling value is $972,924, up by 3.5 per cent over the past 12 months. Picture: File image

Of the more than 60 Illawarra suburbs analysed by CoreLogic, the majority experienced value growth for dwellings during the past 12 months.

However, among those to experience a dip in values included some of the region's most expensive markets.

Gerroa, with a median dwelling value of $1,982,361 was down by 0.6 per centover the year.

Meanwhile, Austinmer,with a median value of $1,889,084was down by 2.6 per centover the year.

Mr Lawless said the higher-end suburbs could be more volatile and often lead the market cycles, whether an upswing or downswing.

Of the three Illawarra sub-regions, Dapto-Port Kembla with a median dwelling value of $824,810, had experienced a growth of 7.6 per cent during the past year.

Mr Lawless said this area had experienced strong growth while remaining the most affordable market in the region.

"The trend we should probably expect is that demand will be pushed towards cheaper price-points where people can potentially afford to buy," he said.

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Looking forward, Mr Lawless said he expected a "further loss of momentum" within the region's market.

"We aren't expecting a material decline across this market," he said.

"We are still seeing an under-supply of housing, demand will probably hold up if we're seeing this renewed trend towards regional population growth again.

"This decline in the market that we're moving into now will probably be quite a shallow one.

"And as interest rates come down, whatever the timing is there, you would have to think that would help to keep a floor on housing demand to some extent and improve borrowing capacity.

"So once interest rates start to come down that could shore up declines, but I don't think it will be the catalyst for a substantial growth phase in the market."