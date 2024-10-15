'Immaculate' beachfront Warilla home could set new suburb record

The home, located at 97 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla is on the market. Picture: Supplied

An absolute beachfront home at Warilla has the potential to set a fresh sale price record for the suburb, just months after a new benchmark was set.

The home, located at 97 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla has a price guide of $5 million to $5.25 million.



The home's features include modern interiors with high-end finishes, as well as an internal lift connecting each level.

Selling agent,Laurie Johnston from McGrath Thirroul said it was an "immaculate" home where "you don't need to do anything".

"They have all the opaque filming on the windows so people can't see in," she said.

"The lift takes you from the garage level to upstairs - there's just little touches like that."

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in May 2016 for $2.45 million.



Set on 512 square metres, the home also features four bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom; and a large entertaining alfresco with ocean views.



Mrs Johnston said the current owners had "beautifully maintained" the home, and "taken away the stairs upstairs and closed that off, so it's one huge entertainment balcony".

"It's absolute beachfront, with the great sunrises, and the privacy," she said.



"It would be great for someone who wants to have it for large family gatherings over Christmas and over summer.

"Someone could live there full-time, but many of the houses along that stretch are often empty [during non-holiday periods]."

The home at 97 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla includes an internal lift. Picture: Supplied

The current sale price record for the suburb is 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla, which sold for $4.8 million in June.



Built approximately 18 years ago, the five-bedroom house sits on 501 square metres.



CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.

Records indicate the property previously sold in 1996 for $272,000.

At the time, selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg said the home was sold to a local family who had been looking for a home on the water.



The previous suburb price record was held by 33 Little Lake Crescent, which changed hands for $4.5 million in April 2022.