Inside the Hamptons-style Werri Beach stunner with a $5.5m price tag

7 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach is on the market. Picture: Supplied

A lavish Hamptons-style home at Gerringong is on the market, with an asking price of $5.5 million.

'Soleil Werri Beach', a three-level beach house that's steps from Werri Beach, is located at 7 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach.



Sitting on 594 square metres, the home features four bedrooms, an alfresco area and large backyard.



The home has an asking price of $5.5 million. Picture: Supplied

The home also features engineered oak herringbone flooring, vaulted ceilings and an extensive use of imported Moroccan sandstone.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in September 2018 for $1.36 million.



Owner Daniel Riley said the family then conducted what was "almost a knockdown-rebuild".

The home features engineered oak herringbone flooring, vaulted ceilings and an extensive use of imported Moroccan sandstone. Picture: Supplied

"We try not to be wasteful, so we used part of what was there," he said.

"It was a property that was built in the 1970s, and it was a dream home for a couple.

"But unfortunately the husband passed away at an early stage, and the home was really left untouched after that, until we purchased it.

"It was kind of like a museum. There were bottles of wine from the '70s under the stairs, original furniture."

Sitting on 594 square metres, the home features four bedrooms. Picture: Supplied

Mr Riley said the Hamptons style was a favourite, as they wanted to create a home with a "more classic" feel.

"We bought it as it was... There was a lower section that was double-brick," he said.

"We basically gutted the house, took the top layer off, took the timber bearers out between the first and second level.

"But we kept a component of the double-brick walls in the base part of the house, and built upwards from there."

'Soleil Werri Beach' is a three-level beach house just steps from Werri Beach. Picture: Supplied

Mr Riley said they were selling the home as they had relocated overseas.

He believed it could be a popular option for Gerringong residents looking to upgrade, or Sydneysiders seeking a weekender.

"It's a house that needs to be lived in, and we're just not going to be there," he said.

"We never envisaged that we'd sell the house, but it's just not practical for us to keep it any more."



The Gerringong home underwent an extensive renovation. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Bernadette Farrell from Ray White Gerringong said early interest in the home, located on a "blue ribbon street", had been from a mix of Sydney and Illawarra and South Coast buyers.

She said buyers had embraced the location and quality of the build, describing it as "one of the most beautiful properties in Gerringong".

"You've got a front row seat to the beach, and the views are amazing," she said.

"There's been no expense spared on the home.

"And it's located on the golden strip, where you've got the views and you're opposite the beach."

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Werri Beach is $1.98 million.



124 Renfrew Road, Werri Beach is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Also on the market in Werri Beach

The home at 124 Renfrew Road, Werri Beach has a price guide of $2.05 million.

The three-bedroom home features exposed brick, polished blackbutt floors, stone island benchtop, high ceilings, and reverse cycle air conditioning.

Also on the market is 'The Oasis', a restored beach house located at 144 Renfrew Road, Werri Beach.

The two-bedroom home has a price guide of $1.8 million.