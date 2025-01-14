Inside the lovingly restored 1900s Kiama home now on the market

The home at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

A restored circa 1900 home at Kiama is on the market and attracting significant buyer interest.

The five-bedroom home is located at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama.

The handmade wrought iron gates that frame the property, along with the original stone walls, make a strong impression.

The home, pictured in 2013. Picture: Supplied

Other features include a wrap-around verandah with views towards the Kiama Lighthouse, as well as original timber panel boards, ornate fireplaces, ceiling roses, stained glass features, window bays and timber parquetry flooring and classic architraves.

However, it required plenty of work to reach this point, with the restoration proving to be a labour of love for the current owners.

According to CoreLogic records, the home was built in 1900.



The home, pictured in 2013. Picture: Supplied

Having previously undertaken other home refurbishments, Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013.

The cottage had been extensively renovated and extended through the 1990s.

However, at the time they bought the home, they recognised there was plenty of work to be done.

The home, pictured post-restoration. Picture: Supplied

"When we started, the structure was good and we were just going to add some stone walls and make it look nice," Mr Robertson said.

"But every time we dug into it, we found an issue. And each time we found an issue we rectified that issue, and the issues just kept coming at us."

Mr Robertson laughed as he described the project as a "pretty massive renovation" over a four-year period.

"There was a picket fence, some unusual colours inside the house, and there were a lot of drainage issues so the trees and the shrubs had all grown into the sewer," Mr Robertson said.

"So we started with removing a lot of the trees and shrubs. We cleaned the whole place up, removed all the picket fencing, started with footings for the bluestone retaining walls.

"We soon worked out that a lot of the footings around the front of the home was all the old limestone and sand... From that, we propped up all the underside of the house and replaced the brickwork on the whole 1900s area, right the way around from the garage to the opposite side of the house.

The Kiama home has been lovingly restored by its current owners. Picture: Supplied

"All that was replaced, all the footings, and some of the piers under the house were replaced.

"From there, we did a lot of drainage work around the house."

Other work included replacing all the rotted timber around the house, creating a large indoor/outdoor barbecue area, and adding a sauna, ice bath and fire-pit.

The home also features restored bathrooms and kitchen.

However, the owners said it was crucial the restoration be a sympathetic one.

Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013. Picture: Supplied

"All around the front, everything was back to original," Mr Robertson said.

"The stuff that we had to pull out and fix was pulled out and fixed. The balustrading along the front of the house was all removed, specially cut and re-done to suit the original house."

After all of their efforts, Mr Robertson said they were selling the home in order to relocate to a farm.

"You look back on it, and we did a lot of hard work," he said.

"When you look at the photos, you realise that we've done a great job of bringing this home back to where it is now."

The home has a price guide of $3.7 million to $4 million. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Marnie Beauchamp from Belle Property Berry said the home has a price guide of $3.7 million to $4 million.

She said the large entertaining area out the back was a drawcard for many prospective buyers, while the retaining of period features was also proving popular.

"I've had a number of locals who weren't even thinking about moving, but have always loved that house," she said.

"Several of the inspections have been local people who would only consider selling for something like that.

"There have also been people from Sydney and Bowral who have been interested."