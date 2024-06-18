Inside the luxury Coal Point waterfront property chasing around $5 million

Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

4 Robey Crescent in Coal Point is listed for sale with Belle Property via expressions of interest. Picture supplied

A PALATIAL home on the waterfront in Coal Point has hit the market via expressions of interest.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 4 Robey Crescent is one of only a handful of properties on the strip located in a cul-de-sac off Robey Road.

The house is positioned on the waterfront on the Coal Point peninsula. Picture supplied

Listing agents Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan from Belle Property anticipate the property could fetch "in the vicinity of $5 million".

Only one property has topped the $5 million mark in Coal Point.



The living room has 3.2-metre commercial grade windows and bi-fold doors leading out to the balcony. Picture supplied

The suburb record was set with the $5.7 million transaction of a three-bedroom house in original condition on 1229 square metres at 279 Coal Point Road in October 2021.



The median house price in Coal Point is $1.39 million, according to CoreLogic.

"Not a lot has transacted over $5 million on that side of the lake, let alone on waterfront anywhere around the lake," Mr Morgan said.

The balcony on the ground floor. Picture supplied

"Our most recent sale over $5 million was at 75 Marks Points Road [Marks Point] last year."

Expressions of interest close on July 24 at 5pm.

The two-level house is a new build constructed in 2023.



The owners paid a record $1.6 million for the vacant 1147 square metre block with a 25-meter pebble waterfront in 2020.

Lake views from the bedroom. Picture supplied

"It is quite unique because a lot of waterfront on the west side of the lake are on main roads like Coal Point Road, Skye Point Road and Kilaben Bay Road, whereas this is a private cul-de-sac off Coal Point Road onto Robey Road and onto Robey Crescent.

"It is an exclusive little enclave with only eight properties holding that Robey Crescent address.

"It is one of the best pockets you can find when it comes to aspect and privacy."

The grand entrance. Picture supplied

The grand entry foyer has 4.5-metre high ceilings and a chandelier.



Porcelain stone tiles are a feature throughout the house, including the top level's large open-plan living, dining and kitchen which has luxury four-metre stone island bench, a bar area and a large butler's pantry.



The luxury kitchen has a 4-metre reconstituted stone island bench. Picture supplied

"It is a very palatial, elegant design," he said.

"All of the proportions inside the home are oversized, the ceilings are 3.3 metres throughout and it has a 10-seat home theatre room."

The 10-seat home theatre room. Picture supplied

The top level also has the master bedroom with an ensuite and oversized walk-in robe, a home office and home theatre.

A wrap-around balcony includes a built-in outdoor kitchen.



The lake view from the top floor balcony. Picture supplied

The ground floor has three bedrooms, including one with an ensuite and walk-in robe, and a large rumpus room, a bathroom and a built-in boat shed.

There is a newly built jetty for direct access to the lake.



The property has a private jetty. Picture supplied

Mr Morgan said the property had drawn a high level of enquiry from buyers based in Sydney looking to move to Lake Macquarie.

"The enquiry from Sydney buyers has been strong in line with that trend of people selling up and getting more bang for their buck, and having a better lifestyle," he said.

The property is open for inspection on Thursday, June 19 at 5pm.

4 Robey Crescent, Coal Point.