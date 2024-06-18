Inside the luxury Coal Point waterfront property chasing around $5 million

A PALATIAL home on the waterfront in Coal Point has hit the market via expressions of interest.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 4 Robey Crescent is one of only a handful of properties on the strip located in a cul-de-sac off Robey Road.
Listing agents Anthony Di Nardo and Jackson Morgan from Belle Property anticipate the property could fetch "in the vicinity of $5 million".
Only one property has topped the $5 million mark in Coal Point.
The suburb record was set with the $5.7 million transaction of a three-bedroom house in original condition on 1229 square metres at 279 Coal Point Road in October 2021.
The median house price in Coal Point is $1.39 million, according to CoreLogic.
"Not a lot has transacted over $5 million on that side of the lake, let alone on waterfront anywhere around the lake," Mr Morgan said.
"Our most recent sale over $5 million was at 75 Marks Points Road [Marks Point] last year."
Expressions of interest close on July 24 at 5pm.
The two-level house is a new build constructed in 2023.
The owners paid a record $1.6 million for the vacant 1147 square metre block with a 25-meter pebble waterfront in 2020.
"It is quite unique because a lot of waterfront on the west side of the lake are on main roads like Coal Point Road, Skye Point Road and Kilaben Bay Road, whereas this is a private cul-de-sac off Coal Point Road onto Robey Road and onto Robey Crescent.
"It is an exclusive little enclave with only eight properties holding that Robey Crescent address.
"It is one of the best pockets you can find when it comes to aspect and privacy."
The grand entry foyer has 4.5-metre high ceilings and a chandelier.
Porcelain stone tiles are a feature throughout the house, including the top level's large open-plan living, dining and kitchen which has luxury four-metre stone island bench, a bar area and a large butler's pantry.
"It is a very palatial, elegant design," he said.
"All of the proportions inside the home are oversized, the ceilings are 3.3 metres throughout and it has a 10-seat home theatre room."
The top level also has the master bedroom with an ensuite and oversized walk-in robe, a home office and home theatre.
A wrap-around balcony includes a built-in outdoor kitchen.
The ground floor has three bedrooms, including one with an ensuite and walk-in robe, and a large rumpus room, a bathroom and a built-in boat shed.
There is a newly built jetty for direct access to the lake.
Mr Morgan said the property had drawn a high level of enquiry from buyers based in Sydney looking to move to Lake Macquarie.
"The enquiry from Sydney buyers has been strong in line with that trend of people selling up and getting more bang for their buck, and having a better lifestyle," he said.
The property is open for inspection on Thursday, June 19 at 5pm.