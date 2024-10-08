Inside the luxury Jamberoo estate with an $8m-plus price tag

'Silsoe' is located at 165 Wallaby Hill Road, Jamberoo. Picture: Supplied

A luxury estate at Jamberoo boasting an array of eye-catching features - including the remote-controlled antique gates imported from Egypt that mark the entrance - is on the market.

'Silsoe' is located at 165 Wallaby Hill Road, Jamberoo.



The 42-acre, 1880s estate has the potential to set a new sale price record for the suburb.

The 42-acre, 1880s estate has the potential to set a new sale price record for the suburb. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent,Dean Lewisman from South Coast Prestige Properties said the property had a guide of $8 million to $8.5 million.



CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 2014 for $1.35 million.



Mr Lewisman said the current owners had completely restored the original cottage.



"They also extended the property and added an additional 300 square metres of internal space," he said.

The Jamberoo property has a guide of $8 million to $8.5 million. Picture: Supplied

"The property is extremely special, and very rarely do you find one that has 98 per cent of cleared and useable land, with one of the best vistas in Jamberoo."

Mr Lewisman said the owners were selling the home as they were moving back to Perth to be with their parents.



The main residence features the original homestead and the new extension.



The "great room" features a kitchen, dining area and a living room centred around a double-sided fireplace.



The entertaining areas contain a solar heated infinity-edge pool, with an exercise deck and a full-length bench seat overlooking the property and views of the hills, countryside and ocean.



The main house contains four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms (including ensuite for the principal bedroom).



The home's features include the remote-controlled antique gates imported from Egypt that mark the entrance. Picture: Supplied

There's also a family/media room, study, cloak/mudroom, laundry, and walk-in linen storage.

Part of the original home has been converted into a caretaker's cottage/granny flat. Attached to the rear of the original home, this features one bedroom, an ensuite bathroom, lounge, dining area with a pot belly stove and original brick hearth, kitchen and separate laundry.



An enclosed vegetable garden, berry enclosure and elevated chicken coop are located around the garden.



A spring-fed creek and a large dam provide additional water. As one of only 10 properties comprising the Wallaby Hill Water Resources Co-op, 'Silsoe' has access to unlimited water from a mountain reservoir.



'Silsoe' can also accommodate more than 30 cars.



The main house contains four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms. Picture: Supplied

There have been some major sales in the suburb during recent times.

The current suburb price record is $8 million. A farm at 219 Nuninuna Drive sold for this price in 2022.

In 2021, a Jamberoo property with its own helipad, 'Karinya', sold for $7.65 million - a then record amount for the suburb.

Earlier this year, an eye-catching Jamberoo property changed hands for $7 million after an extended period on the market. 'Flametrees' is located at 174 Clover Hill Road.

Also, celebrity couple Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake splashed out on a new home in Jamberoo.

The couple bought the home for $4.26 million in 2021.